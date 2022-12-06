Top 5 GTA Online Criminal Enterprises cars that players need to buy before Winter DLC

GTA Online's winter DLC is rumored to be released this month, and players can expect some new features to be introduced.

The recent Criminal Enterprises update added 18 new vehicles to the game's already impressive catalog. The cars have their own set of features, making them distinctive from one another.

This article ranks the five best cars added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update so far.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the Benefactor LM87, Lampadati Corsita, and 3 other GTA Online Criminal Enterprises cars according to top speed

5) Obey 10F Widebody (128 mph)

The Obey 10F Widebody is a two-seater sports coupe added to GTA Online on November 10, 2022. It resembles the real-life Audi R8 (4S).

The car is powered by a V12 engine coupled to a seven-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is much faster than the standard Obey 10F and can reach a staggering top speed of 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h).

Players can upgrade their 10F at Benny’s Original Motor Works to get the Widebody edition. This will cost them $575,000.

4) Benefactor LM87 (128.50 mph)

The Benefactor LM87 is a super racing car featured in GTA Online since the arrival of the Criminal Enterprises update. It is heavily based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz C11 and Sauber Mercedes C9.

The car runs on a single-cam V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Being an endurance car, it boasts powerful performance and can reach a maximum speed of 128.50 mph (206.80 km/h).

Players can buy the Benefactor LM87 for $2,915,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Pegassi Torero XO (131 mph)

The Pegassi Torero XO is a two-seater civilian supercar that has been a part of GTA Online since the release of the Criminal Enterprises update. It resembles the real-life 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

The Pegassi Torero XO runs on a V12 engine coupled to a seven-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The drivetrain provides excellent performance in terms of acceleration. The car boasts a top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h).

Players can purchase the Pegassi Torero XO from Legendary Motorsport for $2,890,000.

2) Lampadati Corsita (131.30 mph)

The Lampadati Corsita is a two-seater civilian sports coupe featured in The Criminal Enterprises update. It is primarily based on the real-life Maserati MC20 and Lotus Evija.

The car runs on a V12 engine mated to an eight-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is a beast when it comes to overall performance and can reach an astonishing speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h).

The Lampadati Corsita can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,795,000.

1) BF Weevil Custom (137.5 mph)

The BF Weevil Custom is a two-seater civilian hotrod that was added to GTA Online on October 27, 2022, during the Halloween 2022 event. Its design is inspired by the real-life VW Beetle Rat Rod.

The car is powered by a single-cam Flat-4 engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel-drive layout. It boasts a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h), making it the fastest muscle car as part of The Criminal Enterprises update so far.

A standard Weevil can be converted into the custom variant at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $980,000.

Players can pick up any of the aforementioned cars in GTA Online before Rockstar Games introduces new vehicles in the next update.

