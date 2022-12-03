Next GTA Online Winter DLC might be not big as The Criminal Enterprises update

Based on recent rumors, GTA Online's Winter DLC is expected to be released this month. Interestingly, it seems like it won’t be as large as The Criminal Enterprises update.

Recently, popular insider Tez2 leaked features about the upcoming update on Twitter. It included a new “Dax” character, a returning character, a new property, a brand new mission, the previously leaked fast-travel service mechanic, and more. However, when compared to the previous big updates, it feels like the next one is going to be relatively small.

New features of GTA Online Winter DLC have reportedly been leaked, and it doesn't look promising

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Tez2 shared what fans can expect from the upcoming GTA Online Winter update 2022. Here’s a list of things bound to be added to the game with it:

A new character, named "Dax" aka Juggalo Boss

A returning character that players have worked with before

A brand new property, possibly a Warehouse or a Hideout

A new mission that can be played either solo or with up to four different players together

Several references to Acid Lab

New Collectibles like Dead Drop Package

A new fast-travel taxi service

Players should note that these may not be the only additions as the update will possibly feature other content as well. Nevertheless, based on this leaked information, the community can safely assume that there won’t as much new content as previous major updates.

Another famous insider also pointed out the same by tweeting that Rockstar might be trying to reduce large content updates to focus more on the next GTA game. He stated the following after seeing the leaked features:

“Judging by this, this DLC seems relatively small.”

A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!



Gaming Detective also previously shared some of the upcoming features in GTA Online Winter DLC, providing potential game file names:

ACID_LAB

ACID

DEAD-DROP_PACKAGE

DAX_OVERLAY

DOWNTON_CAB

GUN_VAN

TRACTOR

STASH_HOUSE

WAREHOUSE_JUGGALO_DAX

WAREHOUSE_JUGGALO

This also indicates that the next update might not be as large as last year’s Winter DLC or the latest Criminal Enterprises update.

Furthermore, Rockstar recently tweeted about an upcoming brand new GTA Online vehicle to reward players for their great performances in The Heists Challenge:

“As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details.”

The developers haven't specified if the vehicle is part of the weekly update or the Winter update. However, fans can expect them to release an official announcement pretty soon. Until then, players are advised to take all leaks with a grain of salt.

Last year, players saw the release of The Contract update as part of the 2021 Winter DLC, adding tons of new content to the game. It was released on December 15, 2021, and introduced Agencies to run an F. Clinton and Partner Safehouse, as well as the following Free Mode jobs:

Security Contract: Recover Valuables

Security Contract: Vehicle Recovery

Security Contract: Gang Termination

Security Contract: Rescue Operation

Security Contract: Asset Protection

Security Contract: Liquidize Assets

The Dr. Dre VIP Contract also made its debut in the update, with the addition of Payphone Hits and Short Trips as well.

As part of the previous update, several new characters and 17 brand new vehicles were also added to GTA Online. If the current leaks turn out to be accurate, fans should expect to see less content with this year’s Winter DLC.

