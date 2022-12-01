GTA Online weekly update for December 1-7, 2022 revealed

GTA Online received a new weekly update today, offering triple rewards and multiple exciting discounts on select items to the playerbase. Once again, Lamar is providing players with 3X GTA$ and RP if they choose to help him by completing the game's Contact Missions.

Throughout this week, players will be able to earn double the usual rewards in the Short Trips missions as well. Car showrooms have also received a new stock of vehicles for players to try out. This article will provide further details about all the discounts and bonuses being offered with this week's updates.

The newest GTA Online weekly update is out (December 1 – December 7)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

3x GTA$ & RP

- Double Dawn Adversary Mode

- Lamar Contact Missions

- Pursuit Races



2x GTA$ & RP

- Short Trips

- Biker Sell Missions



2x Speed Boost on Nightclub Goods Production

#GTAOnline [Dec 1 - Dec 8]3x GTA$ & RP- Double Dawn Adversary Mode- Lamar Contact Missions- Pursuit Races2x GTA$ & RP- Short Trips- Biker Sell Missions2x Speed Boost on Nightclub Goods Production [Dec 1 - Dec 8]3x GTA$ & RP- Double Dawn Adversary Mode- Lamar Contact Missions- Pursuit Races2x GTA$ & RP- Short Trips- Biker Sell Missions2x Speed Boost on Nightclub Goods Production#GTAOnline https://t.co/A5zZcpwY98

3X GTA$ and RP

Double Down Adversary Mode

Pursuit Races

Lamar Contact Missions

2X GTA$ and RP

Short Trips

Bike Sell Missions

For this week, players will also receive a 2X Speed Boost on Nightclub Good Production.

New showroom cars have arrived in GTA Online (December 1 - December 7)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - GB200 (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

Luxury Showcase - Tempesta, Nero

Simeon Showroom - Yosemite, Gauntlet Classic, Jester Classic, Specter



Unlock "Turquoise Beat Off Earphones" by completing a Biker Sell Mission.

#GTAOnline Podium - Windsor DropPrize Ride - GB200 (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)Luxury Showcase - Tempesta, NeroSimeon Showroom - Yosemite, Gauntlet Classic, Jester Classic, SpecterUnlock "Turquoise Beat Off Earphones" by completing a Biker Sell Mission. Podium - Windsor DropPrize Ride - GB200 (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)Luxury Showcase - Tempesta, NeroSimeon Showroom - Yosemite, Gauntlet Classic, Jester Classic, SpecterUnlock "Turquoise Beat Off Earphones" by completing a Biker Sell Mission.#GTAOnline

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Declasse Yosemite

Dinka Jester Classic

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Dewbauchee Specter

Bravado Youga Classic

Luxury Autos Showroom

Pegassi Tempesta

Truffade Nero

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

Vapid GB200 (Top 3 in Pursuit Races for five days in a row)

Podium Vehicle at the Lucky Wheel

Enus Windsor Drop

HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5)

Grotti Turismo Classic

New Test Track Vehicles for the week

Obey 9F Cabrio

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Pegassi Tezeract

Available Time Trials events this week

RC Time Trial - Construction Site

Time Trial - Up-n-Atom

HSW Time Trial - Textile City

Complete list of bonuses, cash, RP, and other rewards available this week

2X Speed Boost

Nightclub Goods Production

Free item this week

Turquoise Beat Off Earphones – Obtained by completing a Biker Sell Mission

All discounts

50% off

Benny’s Vehicle Upgrades

MC Weed Farms

MC Weed Farms Upgrades

Micro SMG Organics Finish

40% off

Hydraulics

Benn’s Bespoke Wheels

Lowriders Tattoos

Lowriders Hairstyles

40% off (Weapons)

Compact Rifle ($8,790)

Double Barreled Shotgun ($9,270)

Machete ($5,340)

Machine Pistol ($3,750)

30% off (Vehicles)

Bravado Youga Classic ($136,500)

Declasse Yosemite ($339,000)

Nagasaki Shinobi ($1,736,350)

Truffade Nero ($1,008,000)

Enus Jubilee ($1,155,000 - $866,250)

Overflod Zeno ($1,974,000)

Reever ($1,330,000)

Dinka Jesta Classic ($553,000)

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,197,000 - $897,750)

Bravado Gauntlet Classic ($430,500 - $322,875)

The ongoing Heist event will reportedly end today, December 1, 2022.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Changes will go in effect on December 9, 2022.



After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.



support.rockstargames.com/articles/11714… New #GTAOnline Shark Card Values and AvailabilityChanges will go in effect on December 9, 2022.After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold. New #GTAOnline Shark Card Values and AvailabilityChanges will go in effect on December 9, 2022.After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.support.rockstargames.com/articles/11714… https://t.co/k6yaEkSqlD

Based on the newest leaks, players can expect new values for all Shark Cards from December 9, 2022. The community can also expect to see a brand new fast travel feature, along with tons of exciting content with a potential Winter DLC update later this month.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes