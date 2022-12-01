GTA Online weekly update for December 1-7, 2022 revealed

GTA Online received a new weekly update today, offering triple rewards and multiple exciting discounts on select items to the playerbase. Once again, Lamar is providing players with 3X GTA$ and RP if they choose to help him by completing the game's Contact Missions.
Throughout this week, players will be able to earn double the usual rewards in the Short Trips missions as well. Car showrooms have also received a new stock of vehicles for players to try out. This article will provide further details about all the discounts and bonuses being offered with this week's updates.
The newest GTA Online weekly update is out (December 1 – December 7)
3X GTA$ and RP
- Double Down Adversary Mode
- Pursuit Races
- Lamar Contact Missions
2X GTA$ and RP
- Short Trips
- Bike Sell Missions
For this week, players will also receive a 2X Speed Boost on Nightclub Good Production.
New showroom cars have arrived in GTA Online (December 1 - December 7)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Declasse Yosemite
- Dinka Jester Classic
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic
- Dewbauchee Specter
- Bravado Youga Classic
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Pegassi Tempesta
- Truffade Nero
Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride
- Vapid GB200 (Top 3 in Pursuit Races for five days in a row)
Podium Vehicle at the Lucky Wheel
- Enus Windsor Drop
HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5)
- Grotti Turismo Classic
New Test Track Vehicles for the week
- Obey 9F Cabrio
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT
- Pegassi Tezeract
Available Time Trials events this week
- RC Time Trial - Construction Site
- Time Trial - Up-n-Atom
- HSW Time Trial - Textile City
Complete list of bonuses, cash, RP, and other rewards available this week
2X Speed Boost
- Nightclub Goods Production
Free item this week
- Turquoise Beat Off Earphones – Obtained by completing a Biker Sell Mission
All discounts
50% off
- Benny’s Vehicle Upgrades
- MC Weed Farms
- MC Weed Farms Upgrades
- Micro SMG Organics Finish
40% off
- Hydraulics
- Benn’s Bespoke Wheels
- Lowriders Tattoos
- Lowriders Hairstyles
40% off (Weapons)
- Compact Rifle ($8,790)
- Double Barreled Shotgun ($9,270)
- Machete ($5,340)
- Machine Pistol ($3,750)
30% off (Vehicles)
- Bravado Youga Classic ($136,500)
- Declasse Yosemite ($339,000)
- Nagasaki Shinobi ($1,736,350)
- Truffade Nero ($1,008,000)
- Enus Jubilee ($1,155,000 - $866,250)
- Overflod Zeno ($1,974,000)
- Reever ($1,330,000)
- Dinka Jesta Classic ($553,000)
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,197,000 - $897,750)
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic ($430,500 - $322,875)
The ongoing Heist event will reportedly end today, December 1, 2022.
Based on the newest leaks, players can expect new values for all Shark Cards from December 9, 2022. The community can also expect to see a brand new fast travel feature, along with tons of exciting content with a potential Winter DLC update later this month.
