GTA Online weekly update for December 1-7, 2022 revealed

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Dec 01, 2022 06:47 PM IST
A brief about new GTA Online weekly update bonuses, rewards, and discounts (December 1-7) (Image via Rockstar Games)
Details about the new GTA Online weekly update bonuses, rewards, and discounts (December 1-7) (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online received a new weekly update today, offering triple rewards and multiple exciting discounts on select items to the playerbase. Once again, Lamar is providing players with 3X GTA$ and RP if they choose to help him by completing the game's Contact Missions.

Throughout this week, players will be able to earn double the usual rewards in the Short Trips missions as well. Car showrooms have also received a new stock of vehicles for players to try out. This article will provide further details about all the discounts and bonuses being offered with this week's updates.

The newest GTA Online weekly update is out (December 1 – December 7)

[Dec 1 - Dec 8]3x GTA$ & RP- Double Dawn Adversary Mode- Lamar Contact Missions- Pursuit Races2x GTA$ & RP- Short Trips- Biker Sell Missions2x Speed Boost on Nightclub Goods Production#GTAOnline https://t.co/A5zZcpwY98

3X GTA$ and RP

  • Double Down Adversary Mode
  • Pursuit Races
  • Lamar Contact Missions

2X GTA$ and RP

  • Short Trips
  • Bike Sell Missions

For this week, players will also receive a 2X Speed Boost on Nightclub Good Production.

New showroom cars have arrived in GTA Online (December 1 - December 7)

Podium - Windsor DropPrize Ride - GB200 (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)Luxury Showcase - Tempesta, NeroSimeon Showroom - Yosemite, Gauntlet Classic, Jester Classic, SpecterUnlock "Turquoise Beat Off Earphones" by completing a Biker Sell Mission.#GTAOnline

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Declasse Yosemite
  • Dinka Jester Classic
  • Bravado Gauntlet Classic
  • Dewbauchee Specter
  • Bravado Youga Classic

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Pegassi Tempesta
  • Truffade Nero

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

  • Vapid GB200 (Top 3 in Pursuit Races for five days in a row)

Podium Vehicle at the Lucky Wheel

  • Enus Windsor Drop

HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5)

  • Grotti Turismo Classic

New Test Track Vehicles for the week

  • Obey 9F Cabrio
  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT
  • Pegassi Tezeract

Available Time Trials events this week

  • RC Time Trial - Construction Site
  • Time Trial - Up-n-Atom
  • HSW Time Trial - Textile City

Complete list of bonuses, cash, RP, and other rewards available this week

DiscountsBiker Supplies cost $9,000#GTAOnline https://t.co/g6E7feutBm

2X Speed Boost

  • Nightclub Goods Production

Free item this week

  • Turquoise Beat Off Earphones – Obtained by completing a Biker Sell Mission

All discounts

50% off

  • Benny’s Vehicle Upgrades
  • MC Weed Farms
  • MC Weed Farms Upgrades
  • Micro SMG Organics Finish

40% off

  • Hydraulics
  • Benn’s Bespoke Wheels
  • Lowriders Tattoos
  • Lowriders Hairstyles

40% off (Weapons)

  • Compact Rifle ($8,790)
  • Double Barreled Shotgun ($9,270)
  • Machete ($5,340)
  • Machine Pistol ($3,750)

30% off (Vehicles)

  • Bravado Youga Classic ($136,500)
  • Declasse Yosemite ($339,000)
  • Nagasaki Shinobi ($1,736,350)
  • Truffade Nero ($1,008,000)
  • Enus Jubilee ($1,155,000 - $866,250)
  • Overflod Zeno ($1,974,000)
  • Reever ($1,330,000)
  • Dinka Jesta Classic ($553,000)
  • Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,197,000 - $897,750)
  • Bravado Gauntlet Classic ($430,500 - $322,875)

The ongoing Heist event will reportedly end today, December 1, 2022.

New #GTAOnline Shark Card Values and AvailabilityChanges will go in effect on December 9, 2022.After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.support.rockstargames.com/articles/11714… https://t.co/k6yaEkSqlD

Based on the newest leaks, players can expect new values for all Shark Cards from December 9, 2022. The community can also expect to see a brand new fast travel feature, along with tons of exciting content with a potential Winter DLC update later this month.

