Famous GTA insider urges fans to be ready for one of the last Online DLCs

GTA Online Winter DLC is heavily rumored to be released in the coming weeks. However, it looks like it might be one of the last updates for the game.

On December 2, famous insider Matheusvictorbr- urged fans on Twitter to wait for one of the final GTA Online DLCs. The simple statement raised speculation about the future of the game and gave hope to fans about the next title in the series.

The community believes that Rockstar Games might release GTA 6 once they stop releasing DLCs for GTA Online.

GTA Online's rumored Winter DLC might be one of its last content updates

🙃 Prepare-se para uma das DLC's finais do GTA Online.🙃

As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Matheusvictorbr- urged GTA fans to wait for one of the final DLCs for the online game. He did not give any further context at the time of writing this article. However, it might be related to the next big update in the title.

The game is heavily rumored to get a Winter DLC 2022 as soon as this month, and some of its upcoming features have possibly been leaked already.

A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!



#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames GTA Online winter DLC leaks:A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too! GTA Online winter DLC leaks:A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/4WHhWJ9pO5

Another reliable insider, Gaming Detective, recently shared a tweet where they reported leaked content for the upcoming winter update of the game. According to them, here are a couple of new things that players can expect from the DLC:

A new fast-travel feature

New Dead-Drop collectibles

A new type of property

A new character named Dax

The debut of Wade character from Story mode (Speculation)

Here’s a complete list of the features they found in the game files:

WAREHOUSE_JUGGALO

WAREHOUSE_JUGGALO_DAX

TRACTOR

STASH_HOUSE

GUN_VAN

DOWNTOWN_CAB

DEAD_DROP_PACKAGE

DAX_OVERLAY

ACID_LAB

ACID

While they didn’t reveal any release date for the upcoming DLC, it looks like both of the tweets are connected. Fans can expect something big for GTA Online in the upcoming days.

As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details. Shout out to the GTA Online community for once again obliterating our expectations in The Heists Challenge, this time surpassing over GTA$ 4 TRILLION total!As a result, you've unlocked a free new vehicle coming soon to GTA Online. Stay tuned for more details.

Rockstar also announced a free new vehicle coming to Online Mode soon as a reward for the players' dedication in the recent Heists Challenge. The developers shared that the community made over four trillion in-game money by playing the heists during the period.

This has further increased the ongoing speculation about the Winter Update as it is believed that Rockstar might surprise fans by releasing the free vehicle as part of the DLC. The Contract DLC, released on December 15, 2021, is the last major content update that was added to the game.

Fans are advised to take all the rumors with a pinch of salt until the developers make an official announcement. It is possible they might receive said information about the DLC in the coming days.

