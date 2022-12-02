Why GTA Online players should get the Windsor Drop as Podium Vehicle this week

GTA Online players can once again get a Podium Vehicle for free this week. They have a chance to secure the brand-new Enus Windsor Drop by trying their luck on the Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort. The four-seater civilian luxury convertible variant of the Windsor has been in the game since the release of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

However, with so many vehicles available on discounts and a Prize Ride, one may wonder if it’s worth getting the Windsor Drop in 2022. You can make an informed decision after learning more about this GTA Online car.

Enus Windsor Drop in GTA Online – Design, performance, & more

The Enus Windsor Drop is a special vehicle in GTA Online whose design seems to be inspired by the real-life Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Dawn. This luxury vehicle is somewhat similar in appearance to its standard counterpart with the following appearance:

Front body:

Small intakes on the front-lower side

Horizontal separation in outer intakes

Modern light strips on the upper-front sides

Chrome horizontal grille

Chrome housing with dual square headlamps but thinner

Trapezium-shaped signals

Upraised bonnet

Chrome ornament on the bonnet

Soft-top that folds up becoming the B-pillar

Side body:

Slightly flared profile on the side arches and the skirting area

A set of chrome handles

A door post

Body-colored mirror wings

Relatively long greenhouse area

Chrome details

Rear body:

Tall boot compartment with a discreet lip

Manufacturer emblem below the lip

Dual tail lamps on the outer edges

Extended wheelbase

Inner L-shaped lights and outer square lamps

Corresponding section for the license plate

Square-shaped exhaust tips

Interior:

Beige leather fabric

Unique wooden paneling

Lower Central Console

Manufacturer’s logo on the horn cap

Compared to the standard Windsor, the Drop variant doesn’t have options for any livery wraps, only a tertiary color for the folding roof. As for performance, the car runs on a twin-turbo V1 engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

The vehicle can usually be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for a price of $900,000.

Is it worth getting the Windsor Drop in GTA Online in 2022?

The Enus Windsor Drop is classified in the Coupes vehicle class in GTA Online, however, it performs significantly better than expected. Fairly similar to its standard counterpart, the vehicle boasts excellent top speed which allows it to reach a staggering 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) with ease, as tested by the famous Broughy1322.

It also has a record lap time of 1:13.573, making it one of the fastest cars in the game. While its cornering can be a little tricky due to its heavy body and tendency to understeer in corners, players can get learn to control it with practice.

While Windsor Drop is not recommended as a separate purchase, players should get it for free as a Podium Vehicle this week. With rumors of a Winter Update intensifying every day, this is the best time for car enthusiasts to take advantage of the ongoing bonuses and expand their collection of vehicles.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes