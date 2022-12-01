Top 5 vehicles on discount in GTA Online this week (December 1 - December 7)

GTA Online recently received a new weekly update before the Winter DLC, and fans can get select vehicles at incredible discounts once again.

This week, players can get up to 30% off on vehicles from Declasse, Nagasaki, Truffade, Enus, Overflod, Dinka, Mammoth, and more. However, with so many options available on discounts, one could wonder which one to buy.

With that being said, let’s learn about five of the best vehicles that GTA Online players should purchase this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 GTA Online vehicles on discounts – Price, performance, and more

5) Declasse Yosemite

At number five, it is the Declasse Yosemite, a 2-seater civilian pickup truck that has been added to GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. Its visual appearance is inspired by the real-life 2nd generation C10 (1967-1972).

When it comes to performance, the Yosemite runs on a single-cam V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. It is considered a sleeper due to its excellent acceleration and good performance, overshadowed by its dull look. The car's high traction to speed makes it a viable choice for Muscle car races.

Players can pick it up from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a discounted price of $339,000.

4) Nagasaki Shinobi

Next on the list is none other than Nagasaki Shinobi, a 1-seater lightweight sports bike featured in GTA Online since the release of The Contract update. Its visual appearance is based on the real-life 2013-2017 Kawasaki Ninja 250R (EX250-L/EX250-M).

On the performance side, the bike can reach a staggering top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h) on a full upgrade, along with acceptable acceleration. It has a record lap time of 0:58.592, which makes it one of the fastest bikes in the game.

It is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for a discounted price of $1,736,350.

3) Truffade Nero

At number three is the fan-favorite Truffade Nero. The 2-seater civilian hypercar has been in the game since the release of the Import/Export update. It is mainly inspired by the real-life Bugatti Chiron.

The Nero runs on a W16-like engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Although its acceleration is similar to that of Adder, it boasts significant performance improvements to be considered for stunt races.

Players can purchase the hypercar from Benny’s Original Motor Works for a discounted price of $1,008,000.

2) Enus Jubilee

Next on the list is the Enus Jubilee, a 4-seater luxury SUV featured in GTA Online since the release of The Contract update. Its outer design is primarily based on the real-life Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

On the performance side, the Jubilee is powered by a powerful V12 engine mated to an 8-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Apart from its solid performance, the Jubilee can also be modified with a Remote Control Unit or equipped with Imani tech such as Missile Lock-on Jammer.

The vehicle is available from Legendary Motorsport for a discounted price of $1,155,000 - $866,250.

1) Överflöd Zeno

Finally, at number 1, it is the Överflöd Zeno. The 2-seater civilian hypercar was added to GTA Online as part of The Contract update in 2021. It is inspired by the real-life SSC Tuatara.

When it comes to performance, the Zeno runs on a V8-like engine coupled to a 7-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Being one of the supercars in the game, it can easily reach a staggering top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h), as tested by the famous Broughy1322.

Players can pick it up this week from Legendary Motorsport for a discounted price of $1,974,000.

Rockstar Games has done a phenomenal job shuffling the weekly discounted vehicles, allowing players to grab a new set of wheels while saving tons of money. Players can expect new cars to be added to the game with the rumored Winter DLC 2022.

