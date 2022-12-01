Top 5 GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC cars that were drip-fed into the game

GTA Online has seen the arrival of many new cars added with The Criminal Enterprises update, as part of the developer's drip-feed system. The major update was released with five brand new vehicles, but later added many new cars to the already impressive vehicle catalog within the game.

Whether it’s a classic muscle car or a brand new exotic sports car, there’s a great option for every player. Nevertheless, some may wonder which is the best drip-feed car of all. With that being said, let’s look at the top five GTA Online cars added to the game as drip-feeds this year.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Top 5 GTA Online drip-feed cars as part of The Criminal Enterprises update, ranked according to their release dates

5) Benefactor SM722 (August 4, 2022)

At number five, it is none other than the beloved Benefactor SM722. This vehicle is a 2-seater open-top grand tourer featured in GTA Online since August 4, 2022. The car’s design is heavily inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (Z199).

When it comes to performance, the SM722 runs on a V8 engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Besides being one of the best-looking grand tourers in the game so far, the Benefactor boasts decent performances, along with easy handling.

Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,115,000.

4) Declasse Vigero ZX (September 1, 2022)

Next on the list is the Declasse Vigero ZX, a 2-seater civilian pony car added to GTA Online during the Vigero ZX Week on September 1, 2022. It's primarily based on the slick real-life Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (2017-2018).

On the performance side, the vehicle runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can hit an incredible top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), as tested by streamer Broughy1322.

The Vigero ZX can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,947,000.

3) Übermacht Rhinehart (October 13, 2022)

The Übermacht Rhinehart comes in at number three on this list. Added to the game during the Halloween 2022 (Week 2) event on October 13, 2022, this 4-seater civilian station wagon's design seems to be based on the BMW 3 Series Touring (G21).

As for its performance, the Rhinehart runs on a V8 engine, mated to an 8-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Although it's a heavy vehicle, it easily reaches a staggering top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h), when fully upgraded.

Players can purchase this speedy station wagon from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,598,000.

2) BF Weevil Custom (October 27, 2022)

Next on the list is the BF Weevil Custom, a 2-seater civilian compact hotrod featured in GTA Online since the Halloween 2022 (Week 4) event on October 27, 2022. This funky vehicle seems to be inspired by the VW Beetle Rat Rod.

The Weevil Custom is powered by a single-cam, flat-4 engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Interestingly, it's one of the fastest cars in the game, with the ability to reach a whopping 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h) with a full performance upgrade.

The hotrod can be converted from a Weevil at Benny’s Original Motor Works for the price of $980,000.

1) Obey 10F Widebody (November 10, 2022)

Claiming the top spot on this list is the Obey 10F Widebody, a 2-seater sports coupe. Added to GTA Online during The Heists Event (Week 2) on November 10, 2022, this sleek car is heavily based on a modified Audi R8 (4S).

On the performance side, the 10F Widebody runs on a powerful V12 engine mated to a 7-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It boasts good acceleration and a top speed of 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h), making it faster than the standard 10F.

Players can convert a 10F into a 10F widebody at Benny’s Original Motor Works by spending $575,000.

All of these vehicles perform great in their own right, and fans will certainly have a wonderful time driving them through the streets of Los Santos. With the Winter DLC set for official release later this month, they can expect even more new vehicles to be added to the game soon.

