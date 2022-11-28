Top 5 most customizable GTA Online cars in 2022

GTA Online is one of the best games in the series that provides customization options for different cars.

Players have the freedom to personalize their vehicles with the help of in-game modifications. Whether it’s just a simple paint job or a body part replacement, they can create unique models based on their creativity. While most of the options present in the game are customizable, there are some that provide the most freedom for creativity.

With that being said, let’s learn about the five most customizable GTA Online vehicles that players should own. All of these can be modified at Los Santos Customs or an Auto Shop.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 GTA Online cars to customize in 2022 - Design, price, & more

5) Dinka Postlude

At number five, it is the newly added Dinka Postlude, a 2-seater civilian compact coupe featured in GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It closely resembles the real-life Honda Prelude (1st generation).

The Postlude runs on a 4-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an FWD layout. Despite the average performance, the vehicle offers some solid customization to players, helping them create a visually appealing ride.

It is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,310,000 - $982,500.

4) Benefactor Schlagen GT

Next on the list is none other than the Benefactor Schlagen GT. It’s a 2-seater civilian sports car that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of the Arena War update. Its design style is based on the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT.

The Schlagen GT is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine mated to a 7-speed gearbox in an FR Layout. Despite its competitive performance, it also offers great customization options to players, with the help of which they can easily make it stand out from other cars.

Fans can purchase the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,300,000.

3) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

At number three, it is everyone’s favorite Annis Elegy Retro Custom, a 2-seater custom sports car featured in the game since the Import/Export update. It is mainly based on the real-life Nissan Skyline GT-R.

The Elegy Retro Custom runs on a twin-cam six-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Players get a lot of customization options for the vehicle, including a unique front bumper, splitters, spoilers, and much more. It looks great when fully modified and they can proudly drive around Los Santos with it.

Players can convert their Elegy RH8 at Benny’s Original Motor Works for a cost of $904,000.

2) Karin Sultan RS

Next on the list is the Karin Sultan RS. It’s a 2-seater civilian rally sports car that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of the January 2016 update. Its design is inspired by the real-life Lexus IS (1st generation).

The Sultan RS is powered by a twin-cam inline-6 engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It is one of the best cars in the game to customize due to the tons of modifications available for it at LS Customs. The Vented GT Bumper is the highlight of the customization options that the car offers.

Players can convert their standard Sultan at Benny’s Original Motor Works for a cost of $795,000.

1) Dinka Kanjo SJ

Finally, it is the Dinka Kanjo SJ at number one, another newly-added 2-seater compact coupe added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It has taken design cues from various Honda Civic (EJ/EM) coupe models.

The Kanjo SJ runs on a 4-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an FWD layout. Although the performance is weak, it is a beast of customization. It is considered one of the best-looking cars when fully modified, thanks to the robust tweakable options available for it.

It can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,370,000 - $1,027,500.

Even though customization is subjective to one’s preference, it is still good to know which vehicles look the best with them. Enthusiasts can pick up any of the aforementioned models and create some of their best-looking variants.

