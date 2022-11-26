5 unique vehicles that GTA Online players should acquire before this year's winter update

GTA Online's upcoming winter update is just around the corner and players need to know what to get before it arrives.

Right now, there are a lot of unique vehicles available at Black Friday sales throughout November 28, 2022. Players can easily get a 40%-50% discount on various vehicles, including yachts, aircraft, and new cars. With that being said, let’s learn about five unique vehicles that GTA Online players should acquire as soon as possible.

All of these vehicles will still be top picks even after the sale ends, which is why they have been ranked in the list below.

Benefactor LM87, RO-86 Alkonost, and more vehicles to buy in GTA Online

5) Mammoth Avenger

At number five, it is Mammoth Avenger. The 10-seater military tilt-rotor aircraft has been featured in GTA Online since The Doomsday Heist update. It is primarily based on the real-life V-22 Osprey.

When it comes to performance, the Avenger runs on two turboshaft engines which make it reach a decent speed. The aircraft has an Autopilot feature, which allows players to leave the cockpit area without any issues. It also comes with good defensive capabilities while serving as mobile transport for players’ weaponized vehicles.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $3,450,000 - $4,787,500.

4) HVY Chernobog

Next on the list is the HVY Chernobog, a 2-seater military artillery truck featured in GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life MAZ-543/7310.

On the performance side, the Chernobog runs on a large V8 diesel engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It’s very maneuverable thanks to its drivetrain. The vehicle can fire up to dive rockets, making it one of the deadliest weaponized vehicles in the game.

The vehicle is available for purchase from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $3,311,700 - $2,490,000.

3) RO-86 Alkonost

At number three, it is the RO-86 Alkonost. It’s a 2-seater military strategic bomber that has been featured in GTA Online since The Cayo Perico Heist update. Its outer design seems to be inspired by the real-life Russian Tupolev Tu-160.

When it comes to performance, the aircraft runs on four turbofan engines, making it quicker than other bomber aircraft in the game such as RM1-0 Bombushka. It can withstand two homing missiles thanks to its armor and can be enhanced with countermeasures for extra protection against enemy attacks.

The RO-86 Alkonost can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $4,350,000 - $3,262,500.

2) Benefactor LM87

Next on the list is the Benefactor LM87, a 1-seater racing group c prototype endurance car featured in GTA Online since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update.

On the performance side, the LM87 runs on a single-cam V8 engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can reach a staggering top speed of 128.50 mph (206.80 km/h) on a full upgrade, as tested by Broughy1322.

Players can purchase the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,915,000.

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Finally, in the first position, is none other than the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. It’s a 1-seater custom hover motorcycle that has been featured in the game since the release of the After Hours update. It has taken design cues from the BMW R1200GS Adventure Hover Ride™ concept bike.

When it comes to performance, the Oppressor Mk II runs on a turbine engine that gives it immense power to reach an astonishing speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) with ease. It has both hover mode and flying mode, which players can use whenever they want.

The hoverbike is available for purchase from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $3,890,250 - $2,925,000.

Players can look forward to more new vehicles with the upcoming winter update, which is expected to be released sometime in December 2022. Individuals are recommended to purchase vehicles and add them to their collection before new sets of wheels arrive.

