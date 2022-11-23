Everything to get on discount in GTA Online this week (November 22 - December 1)

GTA Online's new weekly update is here, and players can get a lot of different items at amazing discounts throughout the week.

Starting on November 12, individuals can get up to 40% off on vehicles, and 50% off on multiple properties in the game this week. Whether someone wants to purchase a new car or expand their business, there’s something for everyone in Los Santos. With that being said, let’s learn about every item in GTA Online at discounted prices till December 1, 2022.

Bunker Properties, Heavy Rifle, and more items on sale in GTA Online this week

GTA Online players have a golden opportunity to get a plethora of in-game items at astonishing discounts throughout the week. Here’s a complete list of the discounted items in the game that players should check out:

Bunker Properties (50% off)

Bunker Upgrades and Modifications (50% off)

Auto Shop Properties (40% off)

Auto Shop Upgrades and Modifications (40% off)

Obey Omnis e-GT (40% off) – $1,077,000

Bravado Greenwood (40% off) – $879,000 - $659,250

Dinka Kanjo SJ (40% off) – $822,000 - $616,500

Heavy Rifle (40% off) – $270,000

Compact EMP Launcher (40% off) – $315,000

Chain Accessories (50% off)

Stun Gun (40% off) – $225,000

While these discounts are tempting enough, players will also get Black Friday discounts starting from November 25 to November 28. These offers include vehicles, aircraft, property decorations, and much more.

Here’s a complete list of Black Friday Discounts set to be available in the game:

Galaxy Super Yachts (50% off)

Galaxy Super Yacht Upgrades and Modifications (50% off)

Imponte Deluxo (50% off)

Imponte Ruiner 2000 (40% off)

Buckingham Luxor (40% off)

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (40% off)

Declasse Scramjet (50% off)

Buckingham Swift (40% off)

Buckingham Swift Deluxe (40% off)

Pegassi Toreador (50% off)

Mammoth Avenger (50% off)

Pegassi Oppressor (50% off)

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (50% off)

Casino Penthouse Decorations (50% off)

HVY Chernobog (50% off)

Benefactor SM722 (40% off)

RO-86 Alkonost (50% off)

Pegassi Torero XO (40% off)

Benefactor LM87 (40% off)

What else can players get this week in GTA Online?

Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody made its debut this week in Grand Theft Auto Online. It’s a 2-seater custom wide-body sports coupe that has been added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Players can convert a standard Sentinel Classic at Benny’s Original Motor Works for a cost of $700,000.

Apart from that, individuals can also celebrate 25 years of the series by playing the game anytime this week and getting the following iconic in-game shirts:

Wasted! Tee

Rampage Tee

They can earn bonus rewards by playing certain game modes throughout the week as well:

2.5X cash and RP – Pursuit Races

Pursuit Races 2.5X cash and RP – Martin Madrazo Contact Missions

Martin Madrazo Contact Missions 2.5X cash and RP – Hunting Pack (Remix) Adversary Mode

The following vehicles will also be available this week in their respective car showrooms:

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Bravado Buffalo STX

Maxwell Vagrant

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Vapid Flash GT

Canis Seminole Frontier

Luxury Autos Showroom

Enus Deity

Imponte Deluxo

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Take part in any Heist Finale through Nov 30 to bag your part towards the community goal and unlock a special reward coming later this year: Put your criminal instincts to the ultimate test and score big in the GTA$2 TRILLION Community Heists Challenge.Take part in any Heist Finale through Nov 30 to bag your part towards the community goal and unlock a special reward coming later this year: rsg.ms/dc6fb1c Put your criminal instincts to the ultimate test and score big in the GTA$2 TRILLION Community Heists Challenge.Take part in any Heist Finale through Nov 30 to bag your part towards the community goal and unlock a special reward coming later this year: rsg.ms/dc6fb1c https://t.co/w3tpyMJDdg

GTA+ members can also earn 50% extra on The Prison Break, The Fleeca Job, Series A Funding, The Humane Labs Raid, and The Pacific Standard Job. It’s best for players to continue their daily hustle in the game and save a lot of money by taking advantage of amazing discounts.

