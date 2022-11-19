5 best Imponte vehicles in GTA Online, ranked

GTA Online is quite famous for its huge catalog of vehicles, giving players a plethora of choices when picking one.

Imponte is one of the most famous automotive companies in the game based on the former GM (General Motors) marque, Pontiac. When thinking about the best Imponte vehicles, players should pick those which not only have good looks but can also leave the opponents in the dust.

With that being said, let’s learn about the five fastest Imponte vehicles available in GTA Online that players should know about.

Top 5 fastest Imponte vehicles in GTA Online, ranked according to their top speeds

5) Imponte Duke O’Death (114.25 mph)

At number five, is the Imponte Duke O’Death. It’s a two-seater armored muscle car featured in GTA Online since the release of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update. It’s primarily based on the real-life 1968-1970 Dodge Charger.

When it comes to performance, the Duke O’Death runs on a supercharged, high-output V8 engine coupled with a four-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The vehicle is capable of providing outstanding torque and reaching a maximum speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h). Apart from its excellent performance, it also has excellent durability.

Players can purchase the car from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $665,000 or free for returning players.

4) Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 (115.75 mph)

Next on the list is the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8. It’s a 2-seater civilian muscle car featured in the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update drip-feed. Its design seems to be inspired by the real-life Pontiac Firebird 1998-2002.

On the performance side, the Ruiner ZZ-8 runs on a single-cam V8 engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is famous for its impeccable handling due to which players can take tight corners in the game. It can reach a top speed of 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h).

The car is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,320,000.

3) Imponte Ruiner (118.75 mph)

At number three is the classic Imponte Ruiner, a two-seater civilian muscle car featured in GTA Online. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life third generation Pontiac Firebird.

When it comes to performance, the Ruiner is powered by a large 450 cubic inches Fuel-injected 7.4L V8 engine, coupled to a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It boasts stellar performances, due to its good acceleration and an amazing top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h). Its firm-suspension also gives the vehicle a much-needed grip.

Players can purchase the Ruiner from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $10,000.

2) Imponte Ruiner 2000 (119 mph)

Next on the list is the Ruiner 2000. It’s a 2-seater modified muscle car featured in GTA Online since the release of the Import/Export update. It seems to be inspired by Knight Rider’s Pontiac Trans Am (KITT).

On the performance side, it is powered by a single-cam but powerful V8 engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It can reach a staggering top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h). Apart from its incredible performance, it also has access to parachutes and power hops mechanisms.

It is available for purchase from the Warstock Cache & Carry for a minimum cost of $4,320,000 and a maximum price of $5,745,600.

1) Imponte Deluxo (127.25 mph)

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the fan-favorite Imponte Deluxo. It’s a two-seater civilian sports coupe featured in GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. Its overall design seems to be based on the DeLorean DMC-12.

The Deluxo is powered by a rear engine coupled to a four-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is one of the fastest Imponte cars in the game due to its capability to reach a maximum speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h). It also comes with a hover/flyer mode which allows players to take the vehicle in the skies of Los Santos.

The vehicle is available for purchase at Warstock Cache & Carry for a cost of $3,550,000-$4,721,500.

Car enthusiasts can add the aforementioned cars to their Imponte vehicle collections and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

