Should GTA Online players get the Tropos Rallye as Prize Ride?

GTA Online's new weekly update has dropped, allowing players a new vehicle for this week's Prize Ride. The Lampadati Tropos Rallye is listed as the Prize Ride this week, which can be acquired by placing in the top three of the LS Car Meet's Street Races for three consecutive days.

It's a 2-seater rally car featured in the game since the release of the Cunning Stunts update. However, with so many cars already available in the game, it can be tricky to decipher whether a particular vehicle is worth the effort.

Everything to know about the Lampadati Tropos Rallye in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

Lampadati Tropos Rallye seems to be based on the following real-life cars with various body parts:

Lancia Stratos – Overall design, rally lamps, pop-up lighting area, and wide rear body

Overall design, rally lamps, pop-up lighting area, and wide rear body Chevrolet Corvette C3 – Rear lights

Rear lights Ferrari 288 GTO – Front underside spoiler and the indicator lights

The car's visual design has the following characteristics, giving it a bit of a curvy look:

Front body:

Pop-up headlights

Small ducts above the headlights

A spoiler under the light unit and the front bumper

A spare wheel, tied with green straps in the front, clam

Side body:

Curved windscreen

Single wiper

Black-finished A-pillars and the trims

A set of mirrors near the pillars

Black door handles

Rear body:

Roof-mounted lip spoiler

Set of rear louvers

Ducktail spoiler

A set of circular tail lamps consisting of red lamps and smaller turn lamps

Wide rear arches

Set of plastic mudguards

Twin exhausts

Exhaust silencers

Underside body:

Single Wishbone suspension

Protective layers for the front-side axle

A multi-link suspension system

Interior:

Steel footrests

Red Race Seats

Carbon-fibre door panels

Buttons and switches on the dashboard

Knob reading F/R

RMP indicator

Large extended gear-shifter

Radio

The Tropos Rallye is powered by a modeled throttle-bodied V6 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain.

Players can purchase the car directly from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for $816,000.

Is it worth getting the Lampadati Tropos Rallye in GTA Online?

Lampadati Tropos Rallye is trusted for its exemplary performance, thanks to its design. It has immense off-road capabilities, mainly due to its drivetrain, resulting in less body weight and an improved power ratio.

With a complete performance upgrade, the car can quickly reach a staggering top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322. The recorded lap time is 1:06.866. It is considered one of the best-balanced rally cars in the game when taken away from the tarmac.

GTA players can also take easy corners, thanks to the car's lightweight, short wheelbase and low center mass. The vehicle also offers good stability on dirt and loose gravel surfaces. The Lampadati Tropos Rallye is best suited for off-road adventures in the game.

While the vehicle is not recommended as a stand-alone purchase, it is worth getting for free as a Prize Ride. Players can add it to their vehicle collection in GTA Online and wreak havoc.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

