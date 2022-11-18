Top 5 GTA Online discounted vehicles this week (November 17 - 23, 2022)

Rockstar has released a new weekly update for GTA Online, allowing players to once again grab a set of wheels at an amazing discount.

This week, players can get select vehicles at discounted prices, including the Annis, Grotti, Maibatsu, Överflöd, Declasse, Vulcar, Mammoth, HVY, Shitzu, Dinka, and more. However, with so many options to choose from, players may have trouble picking a car to buy. Here are the five best vehicles on discount this week in GTA Online.

Top five discounted vehicles in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

5) Annis Savestra

The Annis Savestra is a two-seater vintage sports car that was made available in GTA Online with the release of The Doomsday Heist update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life Series II-III Mazda Savanna/RX3.

When it comes to performance, the Savestra runs on an Inline-four engine with four throttle bodies coupled to a four-speed gearbox. Although it boasts good top speed and acceleration, it excels in traction, allowing players to take tight turns with ease. It can also be equipped with two front-facing machine guns.

Players can purchase the Annis Savestra from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $693,000.

4) Declasse Vamos

Next on the list is the Declasse Vamos. It’s a two-door muscle car that's been in GTA Online since the release of the Arena War update. Its design is inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Novas.

On the performance side, the Vamos runs on a 396ci (6.5L) single-cam V8 engine coupled to a four-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The car is famous for its sensitive handling and high spin-out rate. However, a skilled driver can easily drive it around corners. It can reach a top speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h).

The Declasse Vamos is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $417,200.

3) Överflöd Imorgon

The Överflöd Imorgon is a two-seater electric sports car that was introduced in GTA Online with the release of The Diamond Casino Heist update. The design of the car seems to be based on the real-life Gumpert Nathalie.

When it comes to performance, the Imorgon is powered by a large battery-like Cyclone coupled to a two-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It is one of the first electric vehicles in the game that has both good handling and acceleration. Players will be able to take high-speed corners without sacrificing much traction.

They can purchase the Överflöd Imorgon from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $1,515,500.

2) Grotti Itali RSX

Next on the list is the Grotti Itali RSX, a two-seater sports civilian car that's been available in GTA Online since the release of The Cayo Perico Heist update. The design of the car is largely based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

On the performance side, the Itali RSX runs on a powerful V12-like engine coupled to an eight-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It is one of the best vehicles for racing in the game due to its superior acceleration and ability to reach a staggering speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h).

The Grotti Itali RSX is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $2,425,500 - $1,819,125.

1) Vulcar Nebula Turbo

At the top of the list is none other than the Vulcar Nebula Turbo. It’s a two-seater civilian sedan that has been a part of GTA Online since the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The car is primarily inspired by the real-life Volvo 242 (1st generation).

The Vulcar Nebula Turbo is powered by a four-cylinder engine with a four-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It performs well on a straight line as it can reach a top speed of 101.00 mph (162.54 km/h) with a full upgrade. Due to its weight, opponents using smaller-sized vehicles cannot easily ram into the car.

Players can purchase the Nebula Turbo from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $557,900.

