Where can GTA Online players find Obey Rocoto?

GTA Online players have a lot of different activities to participate in during free roaming. This includes selling cars for a quick buck, including the Obey Rocoto. It’s a four-door mid-sized luxury SUV, and one can earn $8,500 every time they sell the car after stealing it.

However, finding the Rocoto may not be easy, especially for beginners. This is because the car doesn’t appear on the mini-map. To help gamers out, his article will share all the possible locations where gamers can find the vehicle.

List of possible locations of Obey Rocoto in GTA Online in 2022

The Obey Rocoto can be randomly found on the streets of GTA Online. That said, there are few places on the map where it tends to appear more often. Gamers can check the following locations in Los Santos and Blaine County to have a higher chance of finding the vehicle:

Vespucci Canals/Palomino Ave

East Vinewood

Chamberlain Hills

Vespucci Canals/South Rockford DR

Little Seoul

Burton

Little Seoul/South Rockford DR

Rockford Hills

Richman

Del Perro/Marathon Ave

Vinewood Hills

Pacific Bluffs

Del Perro/San Andreas Ave

Vespucci/Magellan Ave

Little Seoul/Innocence RLVD

La Puerta/Palomino Ave

La Puerta/Greenwich PKWY

Los Santos International Airport

Vespucci Canals/Vespucci BLVD

Once players steal the car, they can drive it to the nearest Los Santos Customs and sell it. Players can also choose to customize the vehicle instead and use it however they please.

Everything to know about Obey Rocoto in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

GTA Online's Obey Rocoto seems to have taken inspiration from the following real-life cars:

1st and 2nd generation Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q5 - Overall design

- Overall design 2nd generation Volkswagen Touareg - Tail lights and headlights

Its visual appearance consists of the following components, giving it a large body and plenty of room for the passengers:

Front body

Rectangular mesh intake in a black section

Trapezium-shaped main grille

Four horizontal elements over the pattern

Two plastic horizontal elements with rhomboid-shaped outer intakes

The colored middle separation between modern strips

Plastic trim around a small rectangular grille

Dual circular headlamps

Triangle-shaped amber signals

Curve-lined bonnet

Side body

Black details around the wheel arches and skirting the area

Silver trim around black inner pillars and the windows

Rounded mirror shells mounted on the front doors

Rear body

Rear compartment door

Roof spoiler

Two rectangular brake lamps

The Obey emblem below the lower-silver strip

Dual exhaust tubes on the edges of the rear vented section

When it comes to performance, the Obey Rocoto runs on a V8 engine combined with a five-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It is a perfect alternative to other popular SUVs, including the Dubsta and the Baller.

The vehicle provides a great balance between on-road and off-road performance due to its responsive handling and AWD layout. It can also reach a top speed of 107.50 mph (173.00 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

Players can normally purchase the vehicle from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for a cost of $85,000. The selling price of a purchased Rocoto is $51,000 in GTA Online.

