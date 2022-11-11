GTA Online gets 6 new Community Series jobs with November 10 weekly update

GTA Online received a new weekly update on November 10, adding new jobs. Rockstar Games has added six new combat-focused Jobs to the Community Series playlist, where players can earn 2X cash and RP throughout the week. These Jobs include Deathmatches, Last Team Standing Modes, and one brand new King of the Hill Mode. Players can access them via the Legion Square icon or the options menu.

New Community Series Jobs are now available in GTA Online this week

- 3 New Deathmatches

- 3 New Last Team Standing Modes

- 1 New King of the Hill Mode



2x GTA$ & RP on New Community Jobs

As seen in the tweet above by Tez2, Rockstar just released a new weekly update for GTA Online, continuing the Heists Event and adding new Community Series Jobs to the game.

The following is a complete list of Jobs added to the Community Series playlist this week:

Merryweather Docks (by Kossmo) – King of the Hill

(by Kossmo) – King of the Hill Runners vs Snipers (by AtomixPax) – Last Team Standing

(by AtomixPax) – Last Team Standing Cabmaggedon (by Vill3m) – Last Team Standing

(by Vill3m) – Last Team Standing *UL* Blood Forest (by x-unlikely-x) – Team Deathmatch

(by x-unlikely-x) – Team Deathmatch Wet and Wild RVI (by WayneHii) – Last Team Standing

(by WayneHii) – Last Team Standing - w.e.MUSKET ISLAND (by whateverremily) – Team Deathmatch

Players can earn double rewards by playing the Community Series job this week, along with the following game modes:

Humane Labs Raid Heist

Gerald Contact Missions

Open Wheel Races

Hardest Target Adv

They can also earn 1.5X cash and RP by playing The Diamond Casino Heist. Last week's bonuses continue this week:

2X GTA$ and RP on the completion of Fleeca Job

2X GTA$ and RP on the completion of all Setup Missions in the classic Heists

1.5X cash and RP on the completion of all Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist

Operators can earn extra 50% cash and RP during The Doomsday Heist

Players can now drive an Obey 10F Widebody in GTA Online

The Obey 10F is now eligible for Widebody customization at Benny's Original Motor Works: The Obey 10F perfected an already-beloved formula. Then Benny took one look at the base model and said, "Perfection is just the beginning."The Obey 10F is now eligible for Widebody customization at Benny's Original Motor Works: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 The Obey 10F perfected an already-beloved formula. Then Benny took one look at the base model and said, "Perfection is just the beginning." The Obey 10F is now eligible for Widebody customization at Benny's Original Motor Works: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 https://t.co/XVDWDzyZR1

This week's update added the Obey 10F Widebody to the game. It's a 2-seater custom wide-body sports coupe that has been added as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Its design is primarily from a heavily customized Audi R8 (4S).

When it comes to performance, the Obey 10F Widebody is powered by a V12 engine coupled to a 7-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can reach a staggering top speed of 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

Players can purchase an Obey 10F from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website and convert it to the Widebody variant at Benny's Original Motor Works for $575,000.

Players can also check out new vehicle discounts and expand their car collection this week.

