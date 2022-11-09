What makes the Karin 190z special in GTA Online?

GTA Online has a lot of different cars in its catalog of vehicles, giving players a plethora of choices when picking one.

An ideal car should not only be fast but also easy to handle and provide a good overall experience. One such four-wheeler in the game is none other than the Karin 190z. It’s a two-seater classic sports coupe that has been featured in the game since the release of The Doomsday Heist update in 2017. However, one could wonder if it is worth getting it in 2022.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about Karin 190z that players should know about.

Everything to know about Karin 190z in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

Karin 190z was added to GTA Online on 20th February 2018 during the GTA Online Bonuses event week. Its visual appearance seems to be directly inspired by the following real-life cars:

Datsun 240Z/Nissan S30/Nissan Fairlady Z – Front fascia and side profile

Front fascia and side profile Toyota 2000GT – Greenhouse, roof, rear fascia, and wood grain interior

Greenhouse, roof, rear fascia, and wood grain interior Ferrari Dino 246 GT – Tail lights and rear bumper

Its design consists of the following characteristics, giving it a more traditional look with a long body:

Front body

Small plastic bumper

Grille behind the bumper

Large circular headlamps on the outer edges

Long bonnet in the center

A small vented section near the windscreen

Side body

Set of side hatches

Plastic circular mirror casings

Long door handles

Elongated greenhouse area

Chrome trimmings around the windows

Absence of inner pillars between the rear-quarter windows and the doors

Large rear hatch

Fuel cap with Karin emblem on the rear left fender

Rear body

Small lip in the upper section

A set of plastic-detailed circular tail lamps

Plate holder in the center with the manufacturer and car’s name

Chrome split rear bumper

Two central exhaust tubes

The car’s interior resembles that of one found in the GT Classic, but with a Karin logo on the steering wheel.

When it comes to performance, the 190z is powered by a twin-cam Inline-six engine, coupled to a five-speed gearbox in an FR drivetrain. Players can purchase the vehicle from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for a price of $900,000.

Is it worth purchasing Karin 190z in GTA Online in 2022?

Karin 190z is a special car in GTA Online, not only for its look but for the quality of driving experience it provides. It has decent acceleration and can reach a maximum top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) with a full upgrade, as tested by the famous Broughy1322.

Its strength is its superb handling as the car is very easy to handle and players can easily take corners with it. They can even maintain power slides without putting in much effort thanks to the vehicle’s aerodynamics.

It is considered one of the best vehicles for beginners in the game as they can also easily traverse rough roads without losing much control.

Due to the vehicle’s strong grip, there is also little risk of spinning out while taking corners off-road. However, with very little practice, players can master the handling and utilize the vehicle to its full efficiency.

Due to its affordable cost, classic look, and good handling, Karin 190z holds a special place in the hearts of many players around the globe.

