Why the Turismo R in GTA Online is such a great car for beginners

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has a whole lot of different cars in its vast catalog of vehicles that are suitable for both veterans and beginners.
When starting the game, it is important to pick a car that is not only fast but can also be used as a getaway vehicle without investing millions of in-game cash. Grotti Turismo R is one such car that every beginner should consider. The two-seater civilian hypercar has been added to the game since the Business Update. However, one might wonder if it’s still worth getting in 2022.
With that being said, let's look at everything we need to know about Grotti Turismo R.
Everything to know about Grotti Turismo R in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more
Grotti Turismo R is one of the most interesting hypercars in GTA Online. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the following real-life vehicles with different body parts:
- LaFerrari – Overall design and its electric engine
- Trion Nemesis – Front lip of the car
- GTA Spano – Headlights
- Faralli & Mazzanti Evantra – Tail lights
- McLaren P1 – Rear shape of the car
- Corvette C7 – Diffuser
Its design consists of the following characteristics, giving it a more aggressive look than other vehicles in the game:
Front Body:
- Carbon-fiber insert at the bottom
- CFRP separation in the middle for the meshed intakes
- A bulky upper area on the outside
- Two black vertical housings in the area
- Dual circular lamps on the housings
- Wedge-shaped bonnet area
- Two V-shaped intakes
- Grotti emblem on the edge of the bonnet area
Sides:
- Large concave sections through the doors
- Carbon-fiber skirts
- Black details on it
- Silver “Grotti” near the wheels
- Large curved panels covering the intakes with “Turismo R” badges
- Carbon fiber-finished pillars and roof
- Rear-view mirror wings around the middle
Rear body:
- The slanted section behind the cabin
- Triangle-shaped windows with small vents
- Two elevated sections
- Rear bulky fenders
- Housing large intakes
- Two additional curved vents on the rear
- Grotti emblem on the central section
- Dual circular tail lamps on its upper edges
- “Turismo R” on the passenger side
- Carbon-fibre section
- Two L-shaped light strips on the section
- Twin rear diffusers with different blades
- The license plate on the central section
- Twin circular exhaust tubes
When it comes to performance, the Turismo R is powered by a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.
It is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $500,000.
Why should beginners buy the Turismo R in 2022?
Grotti Turismo R is considered one of the fastest supercars in the game, thanks to its superb acceleration and a staggering top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h).
The vehicle possesses one of the most technologically advanced engines among all the cars in the game. As it runs on an electric motor, players will not experience any power loss during gear shifts while driving.
Similar to Cheetah, players can lower their suspension at LS Customs to be able to drive faster. The car can be used as a getaway vehicle while completing Heists in GTA Online, giving beginners an advantage if properly utilized.
All of this makes the Grotti Turismo R one of the best beginner vehicles that players can purchase to wreak havoc in GTA Online.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki