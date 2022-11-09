Why the Turismo R in GTA Online is such a great car for beginners

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has a whole lot of different cars in its vast catalog of vehicles that are suitable for both veterans and beginners.

When starting the game, it is important to pick a car that is not only fast but can also be used as a getaway vehicle without investing millions of in-game cash. Grotti Turismo R is one such car that every beginner should consider. The two-seater civilian hypercar has been added to the game since the Business Update. However, one might wonder if it’s still worth getting in 2022.

With that being said, let's look at everything we need to know about Grotti Turismo R.

Everything to know about Grotti Turismo R in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

Grotti Turismo R is one of the most interesting hypercars in GTA Online. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the following real-life vehicles with different body parts:

LaFerrari – Overall design and its electric engine

Overall design and its electric engine Trion Nemesis – Front lip of the car

Front lip of the car GTA Spano – Headlights

Headlights Faralli & Mazzanti Evantra – Tail lights

Tail lights McLaren P1 – Rear shape of the car

Rear shape of the car Corvette C7 – Diffuser

Its design consists of the following characteristics, giving it a more aggressive look than other vehicles in the game:

Front Body:

Carbon-fiber insert at the bottom

CFRP separation in the middle for the meshed intakes

A bulky upper area on the outside

Two black vertical housings in the area

Dual circular lamps on the housings

Wedge-shaped bonnet area

Two V-shaped intakes

Grotti emblem on the edge of the bonnet area

Sides:

Large concave sections through the doors

Carbon-fiber skirts

Black details on it

Silver “Grotti” near the wheels

Large curved panels covering the intakes with “Turismo R” badges

Carbon fiber-finished pillars and roof

Rear-view mirror wings around the middle

Rear body:

The slanted section behind the cabin

Triangle-shaped windows with small vents

Two elevated sections

Rear bulky fenders

Housing large intakes

Two additional curved vents on the rear

Grotti emblem on the central section

Dual circular tail lamps on its upper edges

“Turismo R” on the passenger side

Carbon-fibre section

Two L-shaped light strips on the section

Twin rear diffusers with different blades

The license plate on the central section

Twin circular exhaust tubes

When it comes to performance, the Turismo R is powered by a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

It is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $500,000.

Why should beginners buy the Turismo R in 2022?

Grotti Turismo R is considered one of the fastest supercars in the game, thanks to its superb acceleration and a staggering top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h).

The vehicle possesses one of the most technologically advanced engines among all the cars in the game. As it runs on an electric motor, players will not experience any power loss during gear shifts while driving.

Similar to Cheetah, players can lower their suspension at LS Customs to be able to drive faster. The car can be used as a getaway vehicle while completing Heists in GTA Online, giving beginners an advantage if properly utilized.

All of this makes the Grotti Turismo R one of the best beginner vehicles that players can purchase to wreak havoc in GTA Online.

