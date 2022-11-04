How to get a $2 million bonus in GTA Online this week (November 3 - 9, 2022)

GTA Online has just received a brand new update, allowing players to earn up to $2 million in bonuses throughout the week.

It is all about heists this week as the game is encouraging players to complete them and earn various bonuses. They can earn a lump-sum bonus of $2,000,000 by completing all heist finales within the next three weeks. Apart from that, the update also rewards players with extra bonuses and discounts throughout the week.

The Heists Event has finally begun in GTA Online this week (November 3 - November 9)

The new GTA Online update, The Heists Event, is now live, and enables players to earn extra bonuses on completion of heists. They can pull off different raids by participating in classic heists and preventing a disaster in The Doomsday Heist. All players involved in them this week will be able to earn extra bonuses as mentioned below:

2X GTA$ and RP – All Setup Missions for all classic Heists

All Setup Missions for all classic Heists Double Rewards – Completing The Fleeca Job Heist

Completing The Fleeca Job Heist 1.5X GTA$ and RP – All Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist (Entire Month)

All Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist (Entire Month) GTA$ 2,000,000 (Approx.) – Completing all the Heist Finals within the next three weeks

Players will also be entitled to extra Doomsday Bonuses this week:

Operators – Extra 50% rewards

Extra 50% rewards Completion of The Doomsday Heist – Clifford Hoodie

Clifford Hoodie Completion of The Bogdan Problem – The Clifford Varsity Bomber Jacket

There are also several discounts on setup costs for the following items:

The Data Breaches – 50% off

– 50% off The Bogdan Problem – 50% off

– 50% off The Doomsday Scenario – 50% off

– 50% off Gas Masks (The Doomsday Heist) – 35% off

In the latest Newswire, Rockstar stated:

“This week, pull off a series of different raids on targets across Los Santos and Blaine County in classic Heists and prevent destruction at the hands of an eccentric billionaire in The Doomsday Heist. Escape unscathed, count your take, and enjoy the fruits of your criminal labors all month long.”

The developers are also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the GTA series this month by rewarding players with the rare Black Rockstar Tee by simply playing Grand Theft Auto Online. They have also suggested that fans keep an eye out for more information soon by stating:

“…be sure to check back on the Rockstar Newswire periodically for further details.”

That’s not all, as GTA+ members can earn extra bonuses on top of the above-mentioned ones:

50% extra cash – The Prison Break, The Fleeca Job, The Humane Labs, The Pacific Standard Job, and Series A Funding

The Prison Break, The Fleeca Job, The Humane Labs, The Pacific Standard Job, and Series A Funding Panther Statue target (Once per week) – The Cayo Perico Heist

Players can also earn double rewards for the following in-game activities this week:

Street Races

Hunting Pack (Remix)

Here is a list of discounts available this week in the game:

Buckingham Akula – 35% off

Brute RCV – 25% off

HVY Barrage – 35% off

TM-02 Khanjali – 25% off

Grotti GT500 – 30% off

Överflöd Autarch – 30% off

Volatol – 35% off

Ocelot Pariah – 35% off

Lampadati Viseris – 35% off

Übermacht SC1 – 35% off

Vapid Hustler – 35% off

Albany Hermes – 30% off

Übermacht Sentinel Classic – 35% off

Canis Kamacho – 30% off

This is the best time for players to hustle in the game and become criminal kingpins in Los Santos.

