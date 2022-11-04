Every showroom car in GTA Online listed in this week's update (November 3-9, 2022)

GTA Online has just received its weekly update, giving players a fresh opportunity to grab a new set of wheels once again. A couple of desirable vehicles have been added to both car showrooms this week, Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos Showroom.

Presently, gamers can get amazing rides from the likes of Karin, Vapid, Übermacht, Albany, and Lampadati. With that being said, let’s look at every showroom car available in GTA Online this week that players should check out.

List of showroom cars in GTA Online this week: Price, performance, and more

1) Karin Sultan RS Classic

First on the list is the famous Karin Sultan RS Classic. It’s a two-seater sports sedan that has been featured in GTA Online since the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design is inspired by the real-life first-generation Subaru Impreza.

The Karin Sultan RS Classic runs on a six-cylinder, twin-cam engine with a five-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The vehicle is considered one of the best cars for racing on both on-road and off-road terrains.

Players can purchase the Torino Red Karin Sultan RS Classic from Premium Deluxe Motorsport this week for $1,789,000-$1,341,750.

2) Vapid Hustler

Next on the list is the Vapid Hustler. It’s a classic two-seater coupe that was part of the Doomsday Heist update. Its design is based on a 1933 Ford 'five' window coupe.

The automobile is powered by a big-block V8 engine with Double-Barrel Carburetors. It has enough raw power to compete with other Muscle cars easily and is considered suitable for racing. The vehicle can be purchased at a 35% discounted price of $406,250 from Simeon’s showroom.

3) Übermacht Sentinel Classic

At number three is the Übermacht Sentinel Classic, a two-seater rally coupe that has been in the game since The Doomsday Heist update. This vehicle is based on the BMW E30 M3.

It is powered by an inline-four engine coupled with a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It has exceptional acceleration, which contradicts the statistics of the vehicle. It is also available at a 35% discounted price of $422,500-$316,875 at Simeon’s showroom.

4) Albany Hermes

The Albany Hermes is a two-seater Pontoon coupe that has been around for a long time. It was introduced in the Festive Surprise 2017 event, and its visual appearance seems to be inspired by the third-generation Buick Super.

When it comes to performance, this car is stable and provides a comfortable experience for players, thanks to its air-ride suspension. The vehicle is also somewhat competitive against sports cars on a straight road. Hermes can be bought at a 30% discounted price of $374,500 from Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

5) Übermacht Cypher

At number five, it is the Übermacht Cypher, a two-seater GTA Online sports coupe that has been a part of the game ever since the Los Santos Tuners update. It’s primarily based on the real-life BMW M2 (F87) and is powered by a lively V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

The Cypher is an overall decent sports car that can be considered for street races due to its admirable top speed and acceleration. An Olive Green Übermacht Cypher can be purchased from Simeon’s showroom for $1,550,000-$1,162,500.

6) Übermacht SC1

Next on the list is the two-seater GTA Online supercar Übermacht SC1. Like a lot of entries on this list, this one was part of The Doomsday Heist update. It is based on the real-life BMW M1 Homage Concept.

On the performance front, it runs on a single-cam V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Although the car can feel sluggish while cornering, it still offers satisfactory performance overall. This vehicle features a discount of 35% and can be purchased for $1,041,950 from the Luxury Autos Showroom.

7) Lampadati Viseris

At number seven is the Lampadati Viseris, a two-seater classic sports car that was part of the same update as the last entry: The Doomsday Heist. It has taken design cues from De Tomaso Pantera GT 5 and Maserati Merak.

GTA Online's Viseris is powered by a single-cam V8 engine combined with an eight-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. On a full upgrade, it can excel expectations in the top-speed department, giving tough competition to some higher-end supercars in the game. Players can purchase it at a 35% discounted price of $568,750 from the Luxury Autos Showroom this week.

Rockstar Games has done a great job in keeping car showrooms appealing, offering new vehicles every week. Car enthusiasts can collect the amazing cars mentioned in this article this week and rule the streets of Los Santos in GTA Online.

