5 vehicles that every racer in GTA Online should own

GTA Online’s open world is filled with numerous vehicles, with only a few designed for racing purposes.

Racing is one of the most beloved elements in the multiplayer game, allowing players to compete with others and earn money, JP, and RP. While it requires good driving skills, having the right vehicle is equally necessary to win a race. An ideal vehicle should be fast enough to leave the competition in the dust in no time.

Take a look at the five best vehicles in GTA Online that racers should purchase.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 vehicles in GTA Online for land racing, ranked according to their top speeds

5) Pegassi Bati 801RR (135.00 mph)

At number five, it is Pegassi Bati 801RR, a civilian supersport bike featured in GTA Online. Its visual appearance seems inspired by the real-life Ducati 1098 and Ducati 848.

On the performance side, it is powered by a 4-cylinder engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Bati 801RR is considered one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online due to its ability to reach a staggering speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h) on a full upgrade.

Players can purchase Pegassi Bati 801RR from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $15,000.

4) Grotti Itali RSX (135.30 mph)

Next on the list is the Grotti Itali RSX, a 2-seater Berlinetta sports car featured in GTA Online since the release of The Cayo Perico Heist update. It seems to be inspired by the real-life Ferrari SF9- Stradale and Ferrari F8 Tributo.

When it comes to performance, the Itali RSX runs on a powerful V12 engine coupled to an 8-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It is an excellent land racing vehicle due to its high top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), which gives tough competition to many cars from the Super Vehicle Class.

Grotti Itali RSX is available at Legendary Motorsport for $3,465,000 - $2,598,750.

3) Ocelot Pariah (136.00 mph)

At number three, it is the Ocelot Pariah. It’s a 2-door sports car that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. The vehicle's design is inspired by the following cars:

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari Portofino

On the performance side, it runs on a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The Pariah excels in performance due to its powerful engine that gives the vehicle supercar levels of power. It can reach a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h).

Players can purchase Ocelot Pariah from Legendary Motorsport for $1,420,000.

2) Nagasaki BF400 (137.00 mph)

Next on the list is the Nagasaki BF400, a 2-seater motorcycle featured in GTA Online since the release of the Cunning Stunts update. The vehicle is primarily based on the real-life Suzuki Bandit.

Regarding performance, the motorcycle is powered by a parallel-twin engine. Although the vehicle has slower acceleration, it can reach a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) on a full upgrade. BF400 also provides more grip to players while cornering due to its lighter weight and compact construction.

Nagasaki BF400 is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $95,000.

1) BF Weevil Custom (137.50 mph)

Finally, at number 1, it is the newly released BF Weevil Custom. It’s a 2-seater hotrod car that has been added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update this Halloween 2022. The car's visual design is primarily based on the VW Beetle Rat Rod.

On the performance side, it is powered by a single-cam Flat-4 engine with a 5-speed gearbox that runs the vehicle in an RWD layout. Weevil Custom is one of the fastest land racing vehicles in the game due to its ability to reach a staggering top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h).

A standard Weevil can be converted into Weevil Custom at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $980,000.

Rockstar has done a great job providing various vehicle choices for players to participate in races. Race enthusiasts can pick any of the aforementioned vehicles and dominate the tracks.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes