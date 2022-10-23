GTA Online player lands on top of industrial chimney in an astounding stunt jump

The GTA Online fanbase never fails to amaze by pulling off different stunts in the game’s open world.

An enthusiastic gamer, AidenYeat, recently shared a video clip on Reddit where they performed an amazing stunt jump and landed the vehicle on top of an industrial chimney. The stunt took 40 hours to perfect as stated by the creator. Fans loved seeing such stunt skills and shared their reactions.

GTA Online player used break boost to gain speed for the incredible stunt jump

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, AidenYeat shared a 19-second video clip showcasing their stunt skills in GTA Online. The video starts with players driving a car, presumably Vapid Pißwasser Dominator.

After driving for a couple of seconds, the player took a left turn to initiate the jump and the car went flying through the air. The car’s speed can be seen at up to 350+ kph while in the air as the player carefully tries to handle the momentum.

With that speed, the user managed to perform a perfect landing on top of an industrial chimney in the area. The player later revealed in the comments that using the break boost to gain such tremendous speed was the secret behind the jump.

Fans loved the player’s creativity in pulling off the stunt and expressed their appreciation in the comments. Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to the post

It’s amazing to see how players create unique moments in the open world of Los Santos. The game was released in 2013, however, the GTA community is still dedicated to hustling in the game. Rockstar is also releasing new weekly content for the game, keeping it fresh and exciting.

Classic Beast vs Slasher Adversary Mode has been added in this week’s GTA Online update

Beast vs. Slasher returns for a limited time — with 2X GTA$ and RP. Plus, get 2X Rewards on Exotic Exports, but beware of chaos in the form of a rogue Cerberus truck: The wicked and weird reaches maximum overdrive this week in GTA Online.Beast vs. Slasher returns for a limited time — with 2X GTA$ and RP. Plus, get 2X Rewards on Exotic Exports, but beware of chaos in the form of a rogue Cerberus truck: rsg.ms/6099266 The wicked and weird reaches maximum overdrive this week in GTA Online. Beast vs. Slasher returns for a limited time — with 2X GTA$ and RP. Plus, get 2X Rewards on Exotic Exports, but beware of chaos in the form of a rogue Cerberus truck: rsg.ms/6099266 https://t.co/iMhiIOR1qM

The new weekly update has added the classic Beast vs Slasher Adversary Mode in which players can earn double GTA$ and RP this week.

Moreover, players can earn triple the rewards in Freemode events throughout the week. It includes various in-game competitive PvP competitive modes without loading screens or needing to join any jobs.

There’s also a chance to unlock special masks this Halloween by completing the following tasks:

Famine mask (Judgement Day) – Logging in to GTA Online this week

Logging in to GTA Online this week Green Vintage Mummy mask – Completing a Payphone Hit job by answering Franklin’s call for help

New limited-time Exotic Exports Cerberus Surprise has also been added to the game, allowing auto shop owners to deliver exotic cars while avoiding a rogue Cerberus trying to eliminate them. Players can earn double rewards by participating in the mode this week.

Fresh stocks of vehicles have arrived at car showrooms this week, which include:

Übermacht Zion Classic

Western Zombie Chopper

Shitzu Defiler

Karin Everon

Declasse Tampa

Överflöd Entity XXR

Pfister Neon

Players can also get a Truffade Thrax by trying their luck at The Diamond Casino & Resort and spinning the Lucky Wheel. Lampadati Viseris is also up for grabs as part of the Prize Ride Challenge, where players need to win in the Top three positions in Street Races for three consecutive days.

