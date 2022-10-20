Create

GTA Online weekly update for October 20, 2022

By Rajarshi Acharya
Modified Oct 20, 2022 04:15 PM IST
The Halloween festivities continue in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

A new GTA Online weekly update has just been launched, which includes 3x as well as 2x bonuses. The Halloween theme continues to be the norm this month, and as a result, there are tons of Halloween-related activities and rewards.

The Beast vs Slasher Adversary Mode has been made accessible and will provide a 2x bonus to players. All existing Halloween items are available for purchase as well, just like last week.

GTA Online Halloween month continues with latest weekly update (October 20 - 26, 2022)

New event

Cerberus Freemode Event — Needs Auto Shop; lobby with 2 players or more.

Returning content

  • Halloween content available for purchase
  • Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

  • Överflöd Entity XXR
  • Pfister Neon

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

  • Übermacht Zion Classic
  • Shitzu Defiler
  • Declasse Tampa
  • Western Zombie Chopper
  • Karin Everon

Podium Vehicle

  • Truffade Thrax (resale value of $1,395,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Lampadati Viseris (Top 3 in a Street Race Series race for 3 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

  • Karin S95

New Test Track Vehicles

  • Pfister Comet Safari
  • Ocelot Locust
  • Vapid Bullet

Time Trials

  • Time Trial - Fort Zancudo
  • HSW Time Trial - Davis Quartz
  • RC Bandito Time Trial - Little Seoul Park (Vespucci Canals)

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

  • Freemode Events

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

  • Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode
  • Exotic Exports

Log-in unlock:

  • Famine Mask

Other unlocks:

  • "Green Vintage Mummy" Mask

Discounts

50% off on the following:

  • Comet Safari ($355,000)
  • Zion Classic
  • Vapid Bullet
  • Declasse Tampa

40% off on the following:

  • Nagasaki Blazer Aqua
  • Garages

30% off on the following:

  • Karin Everon ($774,375 - $1,032,500)
  • Ocelot Locust ($1,137,500)
  • Pfister Neon ($1,050,000)

New freemode event, 3x bonuses, free masks, and more

GTA Online players can buy a ton of Halloween-related accessories like masks, face paint, horns, bobble heads and more. There aren't any new cars this week, but players have something to look forward to, as this week's Podium Vehicle (the Truffade Thrax) is quite a valuable one.

The new Cerberus freemode event involves entering a specific Exotic Exports vehicle, which initiates a chase. There are 12 locations across the map where this event can be started. Players need to be in a lobby with at least two other people for this to be accessible. They might also need to own an Auto Shop.

Meanwhile, the UFO Sightseeing event is still going on as part of the Halloween festivities.

