GTA Online weekly update for October 20, 2022

A new GTA Online weekly update has just been launched, which includes 3x as well as 2x bonuses. The Halloween theme continues to be the norm this month, and as a result, there are tons of Halloween-related activities and rewards.

The Beast vs Slasher Adversary Mode has been made accessible and will provide a 2x bonus to players. All existing Halloween items are available for purchase as well, just like last week.

GTA Online Halloween month continues with latest weekly update (October 20 - 26, 2022)

- Cerberus Freemode Event is live



Returning content

- Halloween content is live

- Beast Vs Slasher



3x GTA$ & RP

- Freemode Events



2x GTA$ & RP

- Beast Vs Slasher Adversary Mode

- Exotic Exports



Log in unlock:

- Famine Mask (Pic: Stezya discord)

New event

Cerberus Freemode Event — Needs Auto Shop; lobby with 2 players or more.

Returning content

Halloween content available for purchase

Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Överflöd Entity XXR

Pfister Neon

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Übermacht Zion Classic

Shitzu Defiler

Declasse Tampa

Western Zombie Chopper

Karin Everon

Podium Vehicle

Truffade Thrax (resale value of $1,395,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Lampadati Viseris (Top 3 in a Street Race Series race for 3 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Karin S95

New Test Track Vehicles

Pfister Comet Safari

Ocelot Locust

Vapid Bullet

Time Trials

Time Trial - Fort Zancudo

HSW Time Trial - Davis Quartz

RC Bandito Time Trial - Little Seoul Park (Vespucci Canals)

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

Prize Ride - Viseris

Luxury Showcase - Entity XXR, Neon

Simeon Showcase - Zion Classic, Defiler, Tampa, Zombie Chopper, Everon



Complete a Payphone Hit to unlock

- Green Vintage Mummy

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Freemode Events

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Beast vs. Slasher Adversary Mode

Exotic Exports

Log-in unlock:

Famine Mask

Other unlocks:

"Green Vintage Mummy" Mask

Discounts

50% Off

- Comet Safari ($355,000)

- Zion Classic ($406,000)

- Bullet ($77,500)

- Tampa ($187,500)



40% Off

- Blazer Aqua ($1,053,360 - $792,000)



30% Off

- Everon ($1,032,500 - $774,375)

- Locust ($1,137,500)

- Neon ($1,050,000)

50% off on the following:

Comet Safari ($355,000)

Zion Classic

Vapid Bullet

Declasse Tampa

40% off on the following:

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

Garages

30% off on the following:

Karin Everon ($774,375 - $1,032,500)

Ocelot Locust ($1,137,500)

Pfister Neon ($1,050,000)

New freemode event, 3x bonuses, free masks, and more

GTA Online players can buy a ton of Halloween-related accessories like masks, face paint, horns, bobble heads and more. There aren't any new cars this week, but players have something to look forward to, as this week's Podium Vehicle (the Truffade Thrax) is quite a valuable one.

The new Cerberus freemode event involves entering a specific Exotic Exports vehicle, which initiates a chase. There are 12 locations across the map where this event can be started. Players need to be in a lobby with at least two other people for this to be accessible. They might also need to own an Auto Shop.

Meanwhile, the UFO Sightseeing event is still going on as part of the Halloween festivities.

