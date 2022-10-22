'Rockstar doesn't care for the people that supported them': GTA fans disappointed after no GTA 6 announcement on October 21

GTA fans are disappointed as it's October 21 — the day is coming to an end in certain parts of the world — and Rockstar Games has offered no announcement regarding the next installment in its open-world series.

An enthusiastic fan named PainKiller has shared their disappointment on Twitter after not receiving any new information for GTA 6. They mentioned that the developers did not celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first game in the franchise. The Twitter user also mentioned that fans could expect an announcement by November 7, 2022.

However, if no announcement is made by then, the user thinks that would suggest:

“Rockstar don't care for the people that supported them for years.”

PainKiller @PainkillerH20 #GTA6 #GTAVI Well it looks like Rockstar has disappointed us again.There did not ever celebrate they 25th Anniversary.We got till November 7th to see something and if nothing...Rockstar don't care for the people that supported them for years Well it looks like Rockstar has disappointed us again.There did not ever celebrate they 25th Anniversary.We got till November 7th to see something and if nothing...Rockstar don't care for the people that supported them for years 😀😑 #GTA6 #GTAVI https://t.co/BYMzYo9OF9

No GTA 6 announcement leads to disappointment among fans

Michael @LegacyKillaHD



The wait continues. The Stealth UFO event in GTA Online ended up being nothing. No post today at all from Rockstar but there still is the rest of October & GTA Vice City's 20-year anniversary for a potential #GTA6 reveal... or not.The wait continues. The Stealth UFO event in GTA Online ended up being nothing. No post today at all from Rockstar but there still is the rest of October & GTA Vice City's 20-year anniversary for a potential #GTA6 reveal... or not.The wait continues. https://t.co/gnQRR3wzjN

As can be seen in the above Twitter post, popular gamer Michael has shared his disappointment on the social media platform. He mentioned how the UFO Sightseeing event in Grand Theft Auto Online was supposed to be linked to the reveal but ended up being nothing special.

However, to inspire hope, the individual added that there are still a few days left in October and that the 20th anniversary of Vice City is on its way. This suggests that fans can expect an announcement by this month's end or on the day the 2002 title turns 20.

In a follow-up tweet, Michael addressed other fans' disappointment by stating that the developers never promised anything in the first place. According to him, people should control their expectations.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD I will add that various GTA 6 fan accounts are upset with Rockstar, saying they "disappointed us"... uhhh they never promised anything. Think people really need to learn to control expectations on speculation & also fan accounts need to quit reporting stuff like this as fact. I will add that various GTA 6 fan accounts are upset with Rockstar, saying they "disappointed us"... uhhh they never promised anything. Think people really need to learn to control expectations on speculation & also fan accounts need to quit reporting stuff like this as fact.

In a third tweet, he mentioned how strong speculation related to UFOs sparked by Tez2 stirred up rumors of an in-game teaser or official reveal. He added that the movement of the Stealth UFO on October 21, 2022, made him think about the possibility of a reveal.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD



Stealth UFO was scheduled for the 23rd, then moved to the 21st. Some including myself thought maybe it was in-game teaser or something. @Yan2295 Well @TezFunz2 had some interesting speculation which connected with the weird UFO house image that was found last year in San Andreas DE.Stealth UFO was scheduled for the 23rd, then moved to the 21st. Some including myself thought maybe it was in-game teaser or something. @Yan2295 Well @TezFunz2 had some interesting speculation which connected with the weird UFO house image that was found last year in San Andreas DE.Stealth UFO was scheduled for the 23rd, then moved to the 21st. Some including myself thought maybe it was in-game teaser or something. https://t.co/iYzE4DU8FP

Popular insider Ben recently shared a tweet reminding fans not to believe online rumors regarding a GTA 6 announcement. He also mentioned that Rockstar Games would reveal the game when it was ready, requesting people to give the company time and have patience.

Ben @videotech_



Rockstar will reveal it once the game is ready. Just give them time and patience. Remember Red Dead Redemption 2? Look how that turned out to be. It will come when they feel confident to show it. Another good example to stop believing rubbish nonsense rumours online.Rockstar will reveal it once the game is ready. Just give them time and patience. Remember Red Dead Redemption 2? Look how that turned out to be. It will come when they feel confident to show it. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Another good example to stop believing rubbish nonsense rumours online.Rockstar will reveal it once the game is ready. Just give them time and patience. Remember Red Dead Redemption 2? Look how that turned out to be. It will come when they feel confident to show it. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Rockstar Games' community member, Gaming Detective, tweeted that there are still a few days left in October, and an announcement could happen before the end of the month. However, if no new information comes about soon, fans might need to wait until next year for the game's reveal.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to getting no announcement from Rockstar regarding GTA 6 on October 21:

Cubed @lavacubed Mfs who thought the GTA 6 announcement was gonna happen (I’m mfs) #GTA6 Mfs who thought the GTA 6 announcement was gonna happen (I’m mfs) #GTA6 https://t.co/1OgLoRUmPj

Gavin. @itsonlygavin No way y’all believed there would be a GTA 6 announcement today... No way y’all believed there would be a GTA 6 announcement today...

detective @Detective326 No gta 6 announcement lmaoooo, this isn't surprising to me tbh No gta 6 announcement lmaoooo, this isn't surprising to me tbh

Lot of uncertainty around GTA 6 reveal

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

According to a previous report by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, the game might be released between April 2023 and March 2024. If the information is believed to be true, then fans can expect an official reveal as early as this year or in Q1 of 2023.

However, as there’s no official word out on the game yet, it might be released even later down the line, with a possible announcement next year. Looking at the previous track record of title releases by Rockstar, it can be seen that the company usually releases the trailer for a new game at least one year before its actual arrival.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes