'Rockstar doesn't care for the people that supported them': GTA fans disappointed after no GTA 6 announcement on October 21

GTA fans are disappointed as it's October 21 — the day is coming to an end in certain parts of the world — and Rockstar Games has offered no announcement regarding the next installment in its open-world series.
An enthusiastic fan named PainKiller has shared their disappointment on Twitter after not receiving any new information for GTA 6. They mentioned that the developers did not celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first game in the franchise. The Twitter user also mentioned that fans could expect an announcement by November 7, 2022.
However, if no announcement is made by then, the user thinks that would suggest:
“Rockstar don't care for the people that supported them for years.”
No GTA 6 announcement leads to disappointment among fans
As can be seen in the above Twitter post, popular gamer Michael has shared his disappointment on the social media platform. He mentioned how the UFO Sightseeing event in Grand Theft Auto Online was supposed to be linked to the reveal but ended up being nothing special.
However, to inspire hope, the individual added that there are still a few days left in October and that the 20th anniversary of Vice City is on its way. This suggests that fans can expect an announcement by this month's end or on the day the 2002 title turns 20.
In a follow-up tweet, Michael addressed other fans' disappointment by stating that the developers never promised anything in the first place. According to him, people should control their expectations.
In a third tweet, he mentioned how strong speculation related to UFOs sparked by Tez2 stirred up rumors of an in-game teaser or official reveal. He added that the movement of the Stealth UFO on October 21, 2022, made him think about the possibility of a reveal.
Popular insider Ben recently shared a tweet reminding fans not to believe online rumors regarding a GTA 6 announcement. He also mentioned that Rockstar Games would reveal the game when it was ready, requesting people to give the company time and have patience.
Rockstar Games' community member, Gaming Detective, tweeted that there are still a few days left in October, and an announcement could happen before the end of the month. However, if no new information comes about soon, fans might need to wait until next year for the game's reveal.
Here are a few more reactions from fans to getting no announcement from Rockstar regarding GTA 6 on October 21:
Lot of uncertainty around GTA 6 reveal
According to a previous report by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, the game might be released between April 2023 and March 2024. If the information is believed to be true, then fans can expect an official reveal as early as this year or in Q1 of 2023.
However, as there’s no official word out on the game yet, it might be released even later down the line, with a possible announcement next year. Looking at the previous track record of title releases by Rockstar, it can be seen that the company usually releases the trailer for a new game at least one year before its actual arrival.
