GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games in the series, and fans expect it to be revealed today.

Famous gamer TGG (@TGGonYT) recently took to Twitter to declare that today was the 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. They believe that the developers might announce GTA 6 to mark the special occasion. The user tweeted:

"Is today the day?"

Apart from this, there are several rumors trending on social media suggesting that the upcoming game will be announced on October 21, 2022.

TGG @TGGonYT Is today the day?

Fans want GTA 6 to be revealed on the 25th anniversary of the franchise

TGG @TGGonYT The Grand Theft Auto franchise is 25 years old today! Congrats @RockstarGames

As seen in the tweet mentioned above, TGG congratulated Rockstar on the 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto franchise today. Since it’s a special day, many believe that Rockstar could announce the next game in the franchise on the occasion.

TGG previously shared a tweet stating that the trailer for the next game could arrive in the next couple of hours. They mentioned:

“We might be 36 hours away from a GTA 6 trailer”

TGG @TGGonYT We might be 36 hours away from a GTA 6 trailer.



Thinking of going live tomorrow to experience the glory or disappointment in front of everyone We might be 36 hours away from a GTA 6 trailer. Thinking of going live tomorrow to experience the glory or disappointment in front of everyone

Video game commentator Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) shared a tweet mentioning that players would either see a Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal or face a massive disappointment in the next 24 hours.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD We're either about 24-hours away from a Grand Theft Auto 6 official reveal from @RockstarGames OR immense disappointment. #GTA6

Well-known insider GTAV Informer (@GTAV_Informer) also tweeted about the hope of a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement soon.

Famous YouTuber Nick (@GhillieYT) also tweeted recently about the possibility of a reveal. He mentioned that there was no new car this week in Grand Theft Auto Online and believed that the decision was made to keep the Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal at the forefront.

“Definitely the reason, no doubt. 100%. Factual. Undeniable. Indisputable. It’s obvious…”

Nick @GhillieYT No new car this week because GTA 6, that's why. Definitely the reason, no doubt. 100%. Factual. Undeniable. Indisputable. It's obvious…

Gaming enthusiast and speedrunner DarkViperAU (@DarkViperAU) also expects a GTA 6 trailer and tweeted about the possibility.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU So… GTA 6 trailer within 48 hours. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.

Neat.



Neat. So… GTA 6 trailer within 48 hours. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.Neat.

It appears that the entire gaming community has their eyes set on Grand Theft Auto 6. Fans have been eagerly waiting to learn more about the game since the previous leaks. The GTA 6 leaks provided an early look at the upcoming game, and fans got confirmation about the addition of a playable female protagonist, along with a new weapon wheel, the ability to pick and drop weapons on the ground, Vice City, and more.

There is not much official information about the game apart from the fact that it is currently well into development. Rockstar has also promised to provide more updates about it soon.

In a recent tweet, Michael shared that the upcoming game is going to would be a giant leap forward for the game studio. He talked about how Rockstar had to scale back various features for Grand Theft Auto 5 due to the hardware limitations of the PS3 and Xbox 360. However, this won't be an issue with current-gen consoles.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD



Michael @LegacyKillaHD

Based on the leaks & even #RDR2, seems like GTA is going to take a giant leap forward. One thing that excites me about #GTA6 is the fact that this franchise skipped last gen & with the X360/PS3 era of GTA V, Rockstar had to scale back various features due to console limitations.

He also acknowledged that Grand Theft Auto 4 was considered to be more detailed than its successor, and supported the latter by stating that certain sacrifices had to be made to get the game’s massive world working. However, he believes that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be able to combine the best of both worlds:

‘’Times have changed & advancements in tech could lead to great innovation with GTA 6.”

Michael @LegacyKillaHD People complain about how GTA 4 was much more detailed than GTA 5 (especially with its physics) & there was a reason for that... sacrifices had to be made to get GTA 5's massive world working.

Times have changed & advancements in tech could lead to great innovation with GTA 6.



Times have changed & advancements in tech could lead to great innovation with GTA 6. People complain about how GTA 4 was much more detailed than GTA 5 (especially with its physics) & there was a reason for that... sacrifices had to be made to get GTA 5's massive world working.Times have changed & advancements in tech could lead to great innovation with GTA 6.

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any of the above information as of now. However, players can expect an official announcement soon if the rumors turn out to be true.

