GTA 6 possible gameplay features based on leaks

GTA 6 is one of the most-anticipated titles in the series, even without any official announcement.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the upcoming title for the past couple of months, especially since the leak incident. The leaked footage showed a glimpse of the game where a few features were seen.

Rockstar Games haven’t confirmed any of the in-game mechanics yet, but that hasn't stopped fans from pointing out possible gameplay features that the upcoming title might have.

Rumored gameplay mechanics in GTA 6

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, an enthusiastic fan Dylan shared a list of possible gameplay details that GTA 6 might have. The original creator of the list was Kuriousgeorgebush on Reddit, however, their account has now been suspended. Some of the mechanics mentioned are very interesting and brand new for the series.

Here’s a complete list of GTA 6’s possible gameplay features based on leaks so far:

A similar dialogue system like Red Dead Redemption 2, including prompts such as threaten, greet, and rob.

The ability to hold weapons sideways.

A mechanic allowing guns to be carried on the back, which might limit the number carried at one time.

A mechanic to tie NPCs and hostages.

The Vice City (Miami) map with a bigger chunk of Florida.

A minimum of two protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

The ability to call another protagonist whenever players need their help.

The mechanic to be prone and brace.

Animations such as “overdose” and some others related to horse riding.

New Weapon Wheel with additional space for medicines, cigarettes, trauma kit, and more.

The ability to pick up or drop weapons on the ground and carry a duffel bag.

Limited weapon inventory.

Highly-detailed interiors of vehicles, including seat, steering wheel, mirror, sun visor adjustments, and more.

The ability to rob shipping containers and drill locks.

Detailed interiors in the game’s map, including metro stations, motels, pawn shops, restaurants, supermarkets, functioning elevators, and more.

More RPG-like elements include drink, food, sweat, animal taming, fatigue, and more.

City-bike rental and mountain-bike ramps.

More detailed car damage models.

Boat damage physics like Red Dead Redemption 2.

New physics for clothing, including skirts.

New ability for in-game cops to remember players’ vehicle models and number plates.

Fully-detailed animations for small robberies where NPCs react to everything and cops surround the area.

Dynamic world events such as missing tourists.

If this list is believed to be true, it will be huge for the GTA series. Some of the features mentioned above look to be directly taken from Rockstar’s previous masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2. The rumored inclusion of more RPG elements like food (hunger), drink, and sweat would be a game-changer for the franchise.

That’s not all as Bloomberg’s famous reporter Jason Schreier previously reported on the possible features of the game. According to his report from last July, the game might have an ever-changing map where developers will release more cities and missions via constant updates.

The game’s story was also reported to be based on the famous robbers Bonnie and Clyde, considering that there will be two protagonists.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Players are advised to take it with a grain of salt as Rockstar Games haven’t confirmed any of the aforementioned details yet. With rumors of a GTA 6 announcement on the horizon, fans can expect a piece of official information about it soon.

