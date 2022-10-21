Top 5 GTA Online cars that have been put on the Podium

GTA Online receives new Podium cars every week, which players can get by trying their luck on the Lucky Wheel.

Rockstar Games introduced the concept in the game with the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019. Since then, many different and unique vehicles have been showcased on the Podium, giving players a chance to get them. The prize car shuffles after every Event Week in the game.

With that being said, let’s look at five of the best GTA Online cars that have been put on the Podium so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Podium cars in the history of GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

5) Truffade Thrax (October 20, 2022)

At number five, it is the currently available Podium vehicle, the Truffade Thrax. It’s a 2-seater hypercar that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The car's visual appearance seems to be taken from the Bugatti Divo.

Thrax seems to be powered by a W16 engine coupled to a 7-speed gearbox in a mid-engine, all-wheel drivetrain. It boasts incredible acceleration, top speed, and handling due to its impeccable grip. Players can easily move around traffic with it, even at high speeds.

Truffade Thrax can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $2,325,000.

4) Ocelot Penetrator (February 17, 2022)

Next on the list is the Ocelot Penetrator, a 2-seater sports car featured in GTA Online since the release of the Import/Export update. Its overall design is inspired by the real-life Jaguar XJ220 and Vector M12.

The Penetrator is powered by a single-cam V12 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a mid-engine, all-wheel-drive layout. It has a much higher top speed compared to other supercars in the game, reaching a maximum of 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h).

The Ocelot Penetrator is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $880,000.

3) Ocelot XA-21 (October 15, 2020)

At number three is the Ocelot XA-21, a 2-seater hypercar featured in GTA Online since the release of the Gunrunning update. It has taken design cues from the real-life Jaguar C-X75 and 2017 Jaguar F-Type.

On the performance side, it runs on two diesel-fed micro gas turbines as hybrid tech that is not quite seen in most cars in the game. The car is unrivaled when it comes to handling due to its high grip and impeccable traction.

Players can get XA-21 from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,375,000.

2) Grotti Furia (February 5, 2020)

Next on the list is Grotti Furia, a 2-seater supercar featured in GTA Online since the release of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It seems to have been inspired by the real-life Ferrari 488 Pista and SF90 Stradale.

Regarding its performance, the Furia runs on a powerful V12 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an all-wheel drivetrain. Its excellent drivetrain configuration gives the vehicle unrivaled traction and handling at high speeds. The vehicle is also one of the most crash-resistant cars and rarely overturns.

Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,740,000 - $2,055,000.

1) Benefactor Krieger (November 20, 2019)

Finally, at number 1 is the beloved Benefactor Krieger, a 2-seater concept hypercar featured in GTA Online since the release of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It is mainly based on the real-life Mercedes-AMG One.

On the performance side, it runs on a mid-rear engine with a 7-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an all-wheel drivetrain. Due to its excellent acceleration and traction, Krieger is considered one of the game's greatest all-around supercars. Players can also drive it on off-road terrain due to its AWD drivetrain.

Benefactor Krieger can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $2,875,000.

Rockstar has done an amazing job by introducing the concept of Podium vehicles into the game. Players can visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and try their luck for a chance to win the Podium vehicle of the week.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes