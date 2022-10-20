List of GTA Online showroom cars in latest weekly update (October 20, 2022)

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, once again restocking vehicles in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos Showroom.

This week, players can get a few different cars at the showrooms from Übermacht, Declasse, Karin, Överflöd, and Pfister. With so many vehicles already available in the game, Rockstar Games seem to be spoiling their playerbase with plenty of different options. With that being said, let’s learn everything about GTA Online showroom cars in the latest update.

List of GTA Online cars at the showrooms this week – Price, performance, & more

5) Übermacht Zion Classic

At number five, it is the Übermacht Zion Classic 2-door coupe in GTA Online. It was added to the game with The Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019. Its visual appearance is based on the real-life first-generation (E24) BMW M6.

It is fitted with an Inline-4 engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. This vehicle has great acceleration and is capable of reaching a maximum top speed of 113.75 mph (183.06 km/h) on a complete upgrade. It offers players great control while taking corners due to the rigidity of its turning. Currently, it is available at a 50% discount from Premium Deluxe Motorsport for a price of $406,000 this week.

4) Declasse Tampa

Next on the list is the Declasse Tampa, a a two-seater muscle car that was added to GTA Online as part of the Festive Surprise 2015 update. Based on its appearance, it seems to be inspired by the real-life 1964-1973 Ford Mustang.

On the performance side, Tampa runs on a powerful V8 engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. It boasts considerable torque and has excellent durability and handling stability for a muscle car. Since it is on the heavier side, it requires some practice before players can take corners with it perfectly. The vehicle is available at Simeon’s showroom for a 50% discounted price of $187,500 this week.

3) Karin Everon

Next on the list is Karin Everon. This large vehicle is a 4-seater all-terrain off-road truck featured in GTA Online after the release of The Diamond Casino Heist update. It’s inspired by both the real-life Toyota Hilux Arctic Truck and the 7th generation Toyota Hilux.

With its 5.4L V8 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, the vehicle is powered in an all-wheel drivetrain. Its powerful engine gives this truck a great straight-line speed and the ability to climb inclines without any issues. The Everon's high ground clearance makes it the perfect choice for crawling over rock terrain easily. This truck will be available at a 30% discount this week at Premium Deluxe Motorsport for the price of $1,032,500 - $774,375.

2) Pfister Neon

Next on the list is the Pfister Neon. It’s a 4-seater electric sports car featured in GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life 2015 Porsche Mission E concept car.

On the performance side, it runs on a battery cell powering two motors in an all-wheel drivetrain with equal torque distribution. This immense traction and excellent acceleration make it one of the best electric cars for racing in the game, except for Stunt Races. This week, players can purchase a Pfister Neon at a 30% discount from the Luxury Autos Showroom for the price of $1,050,000.

1) Överflöd Entity XXR

Finally, at number 1, it is the Överflöd Entity XXR. It’s a 2-seater hypercar featured in GTA Online since the release of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. Its sleek design is primarily inspired by the real-life Koenigsegg One:1.

Considering its performance, it has a solid V8 rear-mid engine powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. This makes the Entity one of the best-handling hypercars in the game thanks to a smooth turning radius. The vehicle's high speed and acceleration gives it an excellent straight-line performance in-game. This week, players can purchase Överflöd Entity XXR from Luxury Autos Showroom for $2,305,000.

Rockstar has done an impressive job of keeping the vehicles in the game's car showrooms fresh every week. Car enthusiasts can take advantage of this new opportunity and obtain any of the aforementioned vehicles for their collection.

