Fan-made GTA 5 video shows alternate scenario for Ending A

Famous gamer and long-time GTA fan DarkViperAU recently shared a video on YouTube showcasing an alternate scenario for GTA 5’s Ending A where Trevor doesn’t die.

GTA 5 is quite famous for its three different endings, depending on the decisions fans make. One of the scenarios is the Ending A, named "Kill Trevor," in which players, as Franklin, choose to accept FIB’s Steve Haines' instructions and kill Trevor Philips for his uncontrollable temper.

Both Michael and Franklin go their separate ways after the incident. However, a fan changed the outcome of the decision.

Trevor survives in fan-made Ending A of GTA 5

The video starts with Franklin calling Trevor and setting up a meeting with him. As normally happens in the Story Mode, the latter comes to meet Franklin at the agreed location and they start discussing their problems.

The two exchange dialog until Franklin pulls out his gun and points it at Trevor, claiming him to be a threat. Instead of running away from the situation, the latter exits the vehicle and a Rage effect can be seen on the screen.

Franklin shoots 10 bullets at Trevor, which he takes straight into his body. This surprises him as the latter seems to be completely fine after being shot at. Trevor snaps his neck and sprints towards Franklin to kill him. He punches his once-accomplice in the face and keeps kicking him continuously, which is where the video ends.

Trevor is one of the most beloved characters in the history of the franchise due to his ruthlessness and crazy childish innocence he portrays sometimes during the game’s events. It is very exciting to see such creativity from a fan, showcasing how Rockstar Games should have added one more possible ending if not replace it with Ending A altogether.

What actually happened in GTA 5's official Ending A

In the actual events of the game, the mission "Something Sensible" starts as soon as Franklin chooses to kill Trevor. As mentioned above, they both set up a meeting to discuss their problems. When the latter arrives at the said location, he thinks it's about Michael and how his friend had been backstabbing him for quite some time.

To his surprise, Franklin pulls out a gun on him and claims him to be the threat, not Michael. Trevor reminds the trio's youngest member that he had been truthful since the beginning — who accepts the fact but doesn’t put the weapon down. Realizing he has an opening, Trevor escapes from the location in his truck, which causes Franklin to start chasing him.

During the chase sequence, Franklin calls Michael for help, who shows up in a stolen car and rams into Trevor’s truck. This causes his vehicle to crash into a gas tanker. Feeling betrayed, he calls both Michael and Franklin “Judases,” and asks the latter to take the shot. Franklin does so and ignites the fuel, letting Trevor burn to death.

If players take too much time shooting him as Franklin, Michael will, thus ending the story as both of them go their separate ways afterwards.

With rumors of the upcoming GTA 6 containing two protagonists, fans might get multiple endings in the story once again.

