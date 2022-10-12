5 Rockstar Games characters that GTA 6 fans want to see in-game

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of recent times, and fans are eager to learn more about it.

The recent leak incident gave fans a glimpse of the upcoming game’s potential male and female protagonists. However, Rockstar Games' titles are also famous for their characters that add to the whole emotional side of the story.

There are many such characters that players love and would like to see again someday. With that being said, let’s look at the five Rockstar Games characters that should appear in GTA 6.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top five Rockstar Games characters that would be fun to see in GTA 6

5) Jimmy Hopkins

At number five, it is the beloved James “Jimmy” Hopkins. He is the main protagonist in the classic Bully video game by Rockstar Games.

In the game, he is a 15-year-old boy who stands up against bullies and helps other students in the school. He is always unique, with different personalities in front of different people. He is courageous and technical when it comes to solving real-world problems. Fans have been asking for a Bully sequel for a while now. However, with no such thing coming soon, it will be good to see the character in GTA 6.

4) Francis Sinclair

Next on the list is Francis Sinclair. He is one of the minor characters in Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 video game. He makes his appearance in the Stranger side-mission “Geology for Beginners.”

During this mission, many hints suggest that he is a time traveler, as most of his possessions are atypical for the time in which the game is set in. Fans would like to see him again in GTA 6 as a cameo, where he will be a wealthy billionaire because of his time-traveling abilities. He can also be introduced as one of the strangers and freaks in the game.

3) Max Payne

At number three, it is Max Payne, the titular main protagonist of the Max Payne 3 video game developed by Rockstar Games. Although a former New York detective and undercover cop, he works as a private bodyguard for Rodrigo Branco.

Max Payne can face any kind of situation with a dark sense of humor, along with his courage and shooting skills. The character has been referenced in the GTA series in the past, including in San Andreas, where the word “Max Payne” can be found written on bulletproof window glass. It would be exciting to see an appearance of him in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Tommy Vercetti

Next on the list is none other than the famous Tommy Vercetti. He is the main protagonist in GTA Vice City, set in 1986. He was also briefly mentioned in San Andreas during the mission “The Meat Business.”

He worked in the game to eliminate all his enemies and ultimately became the kingpin of Vice City. With rumors and leaks suggesting that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to take place in Vice City, it makes sense for Tommy to make an appearance in some capacity. If not as a major character, then a cameo of him would be nice for nostalgia lovers.

1) Niko Bellic

Finally, at number one on this list is Niko Bellic, the main protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4. He also appears as a supporting character in The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned DLCs.

He is always portrayed as a more serious type of character with a focus only on eliminating his enemies and living the American dream. After doing so many brutal things in the game, he appears to have left the criminal life behind. He was briefly mentioned and referenced several times in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online. Fans would like to see him back as a boss or antagonist, if not as a friendly character.

Rockstar Games has introduced fans to many memorable characters in its games. Fans will be delighted to see any of the characters mentioned above or their preferred ones in the upcoming title of the GTA series.

