5 unique and lesser known details in GTA 4

GTA 4 is one of the best releases in Rockstar Games' long-running franchise. Its more serious tone and gameplay are applauded by fans all around the globe. The game is filled with a plethora of unique features that make it truly one-of-a-kind.

However, players might have missed the minute details that warrant due attention. With rumors of the GTA 4 remastered edition coming soon, let’s look at five unique elements present in the game.

Top five unique details present in GTA 4 that players might have missed

5) Traffic Stops

At number five is the inclusion of random traffic stops by the cops in GTA 4. Traffic stops mean the detention of a driver and investigation of a possible violation of law or crime.

In the game, players can see in-game cops pulling over NPCs’ vehicles randomly throughout the map. Cops can also search their vehicles after stopping them. It is most commonly seen on the East Borough Bridge in Liberty City. Players can also find traffic cones, which further enhances the immersion and realistic approach of the game. Cops also usually perform a quick boot check inside the Booth Tunnel.

4) Crash injuries

Next on the list are the various kinds of crash injuries NPCs can sustain in GTA 4. They can be brutally killed or injured in car crashes throughout the game.

Some NPCs can die on the impact itself, while others can be seen opening the door and dropping unconscious. Players can also see NPCs getting incinerated during a car accident. These kinds of character animations and reactions make Grand Theft Auto 4 one of the most realistic games in the series.

3) LCPD Police Snipers

At number three are the police snipers in GTA 4. The Liberty City Police Department (LCPD) has placed a marksmen unit in the game. They get deployed when players reach a five-star wanted level and try to shoot down players at any cost.

Players often can’t see them due to their crazy height advantage. Each police sniper can incapacitate one's vehicle, making it difficult for the latter to run away from them. They carry Combat Snipers as their primary weapon but can use pistols when disarmed. They can eliminate players in just two shots if they are not wearing protective gear.

2) Car parking

Next on the list is NPCs' utilization of car parking in GTA 4.. Players can see NPCs stopping their cars and getting out of them.

They also use every available parking spot throughout the game. Apart from parking spaces, they can be seen parking their vehicles at businesses, workplaces, or even their own homes.

Players can also see bikers dropping off passengers at the side of the road. Some rich NPCs even have their own open garage doors where they park their vehicles.

1) Easy cash

Finally, at number one, it is the ability to make money in GTA 4. NPC pedestrians can be found visiting ATMs in the game and withdrawing their cash. If players time it correctly, they can eliminate the NPC at the right time and steal their money.

Compared to other average NPCs, these drop a lot of money for one to collect. Although the possibilities are limited, players can also steal from other rich NPCs. They can also blow-up armored trucks with RPGs and pick up the cash scattered on the ground afterward. It’s a fun way to get quick bucks when players are not on a mission.

Rockstar has done a great job in making GTA 4 a more realistic game than its predecessors, even GTA 5 at some level. Players can revisit Liberty City by picking up the game this week and relive the story of Nico Bellic and his cousin.

