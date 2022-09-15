5 most unique vehicles from GTA series

The GTA series is filled with vehicles, featuring plenty to go around in each title. Each of them, more often than not, has its own identity and set of characteristics that make it unique. One thing worth keeping in mind is that uniqueness extends beyond visual appearance and can also involve performance.

Whether it's due to their design, performance, or other features, certain cars, motorcycles, boats, etc., stand apart from the crowd. This article takes a look at five such vehicles.

Top five unique vehicles in GTA series based on design, performance, and more

5) Fränken Stange (Grand Theft Auto Online)

At number five, it is the Albany Fränken Stange, a four-door hot rod added to GTA Online with the Halloween Surprise update. Its unique design takes direct inspiration from the Munster Koach featured in The Munsters sitcom.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a big-block single-overhead camshaft V8, which powers the vehicle in a front-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain. The car handles like a boat due to its heavy weight, making it perform very differently from other hot rods in the game. This entry boasts impressive top speed and acceleration, and players can pick it up from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $550,000.

4) Berkley's RC Van (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

Next on the list is Berkley's RC Van featured in GTA San Andreas. Its visual appearance looks to be inspired by the real-life Pony used by Berkley’s RC, with a different taillight design and gas cap door.

On the performance side, this car can reach a maximum speed of 99 mph (160 km/h) and has moderate acceleration. Its durability is acceptable as the vehicle can take a bit of damage easily due to its huge size. Players can also take corners with this van easily due to its good stability. Gamers can find this unique vehicle spawning randomly around major cities in the game, especially Las Venturas.

3) Space Docker (Grand Theft Auto 5)

At number three is the BF Space Docker, a two-door special vehicle featured in GTA 5. Its design involves the Dune Buggy with a lot of customized parts, and its unique construction comprises tubular frame chassis.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a single-cam Flat-4 engine, with a five-speed gearbox powering the vehicle through a rear-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It sounds like a spaceship, thanks to a sound device inside it.

With this vehicle, players can take on off-road terrain easily; however, they might have to go easy on the acceleration. To unlock the BF Space Docker, gamers need to collect all Spaceship Parts in the game. Then, they have to visit Omega as Franklin and complete The Final Frontier mission.

2) Hotdog (GTA San Andreas)

Next on the list is the Hotdog, a two-seater mobile food-catering vehicle featured in GTA San Andreas. Its unique body design seems to be based on the real-life Ford Vanette and Commer BF. This entry can be identified by a large hotdog mounted on its roof.

The Hotdog runs on a diesel engine with a five-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Apart from its decent performance, players' hunger gets eliminated automatically once they enter the vehicle and receive 40 health points. Gamers can find the Hotdog spawning randomly in the game with a vendor NPC inside, selling a variety of drinks and food.

1) Splitz-6 ATV (Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories)

Finally, at number one is American Motors Splitz-6 ATV, a six-wheeler Amphibious ATV featured in GTA Vice City Stories. Its unique design is primarily based on the real-life Amphicat ATV. It is capable of traveling on both water and land surfaces, performing very slowly on the former and slowly on the latter. Players can easily outrun it by swimming. Splitz-6 ATV's durability is also not adequate when gamers have more than two wanted stars.

Although this one is not a performance vehicle, it is still unique and has made only one appearance in the entire series. Players can purchase it from The Compound for $4,500.

Rockstar Games has done a great job of introducing a variety of unique vehicles in the GTA series. With the upcoming title about to be announced soon (hopefully), players can expect more special vehicles to be added to the franchise.

