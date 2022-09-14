Is the Gallivanter Baller available for sale in GTA Online summer DLC?

GTA Online's latest weekly update allows players to grab a set of wheels that were previously unavailable in the game. The Gallivanter Baller 1st gen variant is the newest addition to the GTA Online catalog of vehicles that players can now purchase. It is a classic variant of the 2nd generation Baller, which is also available in-game.

Both of the base variant’s cars are available for sale this week, allowing car enthusiasts to choose either option based on their preferences and requirements. With that being said, let’s look at both variants of the Gallivanter Baller in GTA Online.

Base variants of Gallivanter Baller available for sale in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

1) 1st generation Baller

The 1st generation Gallivanter Baller is a 4-door SUV based on the real-life classic L322 Range Rover, taking inspiration from the Huntley SUV in GTA San Andreas. Being a 1st gen model, it features a less luxurious front than its its 2nd gen variant.

It is distinguished by the following features:

Front bumper matching the width of the car

Trapezium-shaped intake

Black separation in the middle

Circular fog lamps with black underlines

Twin-shaped vents

Ridged details

Small step-sides

Rear bumper with the concave formation

Twin exhaust pipes

When it comes to performance, it runs on an all-wheel drivetrain, allowing it to reach a maximum top speed of 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h). As tested by British YouTuber Broughy1322, it has a lap time of 1:20.314. As a result of its large body, the car is considered slow and quite heavy. It is also plagued with a wide turning radius with only acceptable acceleration.

Although it is not an ideal vehicle performance-wise, it is still capable of climbing steep hills and boasts good durability. Players can visit the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom to purchase a red Gallivanter Baller at a price of $90,000.

2) 2nd generation Baller

Moving on to the 2nd generation Gallivanter Baller, this vehicle is a 4-door SUV in GTA Online, based on the real-life L494 Range Rover Sport with side elements taken from the L405 Range Rover.

The 2nd generation Baller is distinguished by the following characteristics:

Front bumper with a polymer layer

Trapezium formation on the front face

Large ducts with horizontal LED strips

Main grille with two horizontal chrome strips

Headlights linked to the grille

Wheel arches

Body-colored wing mirrors

Slightly curved roof

Rear lamp units consisting of small LEDs

On the performance side, it is powered by a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, powering this large vehicle in an all-wheel drivetrain. Broughy1322 tested its top speed and concluded that the vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 108.25 mph (174.21 km/h), a significant improvement in comparison to the 1st gen. It has a lap time of 1:14:108. Although the car suffers from weak handling and lack of traction, it is still a decent SUV option in the game.

It is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $90,000.

Other variants of Baller available for sale in GTA Online

Aside from the above two options, there are a few other versions of the Baller available for purchase in-game:

Baller ST ($890,000 - $667,500)

Baller LE ($149,000)

Baller LE (Armored) ($374,000)

Baller LE LWB (Armored) ($513,000)

Baller LE LWB ($247,000)

Rockstar has done a great job in providing different options to players while picking up a Gallivanter Baller in GTA Online. Players have the freedom to pick up any of the aforementioned Ballers and drive around the streets of Los Santos.

