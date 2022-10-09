Ukrainian government tweets a GTA-based meme about ongoing crisis with Russia

GTA video games are well-known all around the globe and the Ukrainian government has just shared a meme referring to Rockstar Games' franchise.

In a recent post on Twitter, the Ukrainian government made reference to the ongoing crisis with Russia by sharing a GTA-based meme and tagging the developer as well. The post contained a picture with the written word “Wasted,” which is a direct reference to the franchise.

This comes after Ukraine and Russia have been engaged in a large-scale crisis since February 2022.

Ukraine's government shares a "Wasted" GTA meme

As seen in the tweet given below, the Ukrainian government organization directly referenced GTA games by stating:

The picture with the word “Wasted” is a direct reference to the game’s terminology. In Grand Theft Auto titles, the word is used when a player dies or gets seriously injured and loses all of their health before collapsing to the ground. There are many ways due to which gamers can get Wasted, including:

Getting beaten up to death

Getting run over by vehicles

Explosions from RPGs, Grenades, Satchel Charges, and vehicles

Dying from extreme fall damage

Every GTA game has this Wasted animation whenever a player dies, except Grand Theft Auto 4 and both of its episodes.

Fans have been waiting for Rockstar Games to remaster the GTA 4 trilogy for newer generations of consoles. Although earlier reports suggested that the planned remaster was canceled, it looks like that’s not the case as per a famous insider.

GTA 4 remastered trilogy might be released soon

During talks with XFire, popular insider Matheusvictorbr shared important information about the rumored Grand Theft Auto 4 remastered edition for the newer generation of gamers. According to them, the rumored version is planned and will come out “eventually."

The game might come as a trilogy, although the two other titles couldn’t be confirmed. Rockstar may bundle the remastered Grand Theft Auto 4 with both of its episodic DLCs as a complete package. These include both the Lost and Damned, and the Ballad of Gay Tony, respectively.

Furthermore, Rockstar recently liked a few of their own older tweets, which further raised speculation regarding an announcement. Here are some of the tweets liked by the developers in the past few days:

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Anyone up for some late night Grand Theft Auto IV on Xbox LIVE? We're on for the next hour using the Gamertag GwRockstar3, send a request... Anyone up for some late night Grand Theft Auto IV on Xbox LIVE? We're on for the next hour using the Gamertag GwRockstar3, send a request...

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition will also be available for purchase via the Rockstar Games Launcher and Steam on March 24th. Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition will also be available for purchase via the Rockstar Games Launcher and Steam on March 24th.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Starting today, current owners of Grand Theft Auto IV or Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City on Steam will see their digital versions updated to GTA IV: Complete Edition in their Steam library, which includes both titles. Details: rsg.ms/a6e871c Starting today, current owners of Grand Theft Auto IV or Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City on Steam will see their digital versions updated to GTA IV: Complete Edition in their Steam library, which includes both titles. Details: rsg.ms/a6e871c https://t.co/e0x3Xkorvz

With Grand Theft Auto Online already receiving the much-awaited Halloween event, it could mean that the developers have something else to share in the coming days.

Players should take this information with a pinch of salt as none of these reports have been confirmed by Rockstar yet. They can expect an official announcement soon if these hints are pointing in the right direction.

Until then, they can continue their hustle in Grand Theft Auto Online and celebrate Halloween with the new Adversary Mode.

