GTA Online lobby filled with Brazilians get together for yacht party

GTA Online is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in the industry today, and part of that experience is meeting different types of people in the game.

Befriending other players is one of the key aspects of any online gaming experience, and GTA Online is no exception. Players love to bond with each other and become friends over time. One such incident happened when a player met ten other Brazilians in the game’s lobby and decided to have a yacht party.

Players had a nice yacht party in GTA Online

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, Last-Educator3947 shared a picture of GTA Online gameplay where they met 10 Brazilians. They stated:

“It finally happened… today I met 10 other Brazilians in a lobby and we had a yacht party.”

In the picture, all the players seem to be having a great time on an in-game yacht. They all looked pretty relaxed in the swimming pool while cruising around on the yacht. The user also mentioned that a griefer was trying to ruin the experience by attacking the yacht in the back. They mentioned:

“You can see on the map that there was a player on a sub... he tried so much to ruin the party, I was impressed at how strong this yacht is bc we were there just dancing while he was bombing non stop lmao that must be why its so expensive”

Players on Reddit loved the get-together and shared their humorous reactions to the post by commenting on it. One such user, RacingWalrus, wrote:

“Damn I sure love Brazilian pool parties. also this would have been a good opportunity to unlock "fill a titan with players and fly it"

Another user shared their surprise to see such a huge number of Brazilian players in the lobby:

“There's like a Brazilian people in that hot tub. Way more than I have ever had. Max like 5”

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the user’s post:

It’s good to see such community building in the game’s lobby. Fans' love and support is one of the key reasons Rockstar is still supporting the game by releasing weekly content updates.

Fans can celebrate Halloween in GTA Online with a new Adversary Mode

This week’s update has added a new Halloween-themed Adversary Mode to GTA Online, named Judgement Day. In this new mode, players can either be a Rider and hunt down the Hunted, or be the latter and try to survive through dawn.

Riders are equipped with the following perks when beginning a game:

Extra speed

Extra health

Stone Hatchet

Double Barrel Shotgun

Thermal vision

Heartbeat sense

Health regeneration (when nearby Sanctus)

Increased damage (when nearby Sanctus)

Hunted, on the other hand, can pick up weapons strewn across the area. They can also bring their fallen teammate(s) back to life by eliminating Rider(s). They can hear audio cues when a Rider is nearby and should avoid getting too close or they will catch fire.

Riders need to find and eliminate all Hunted players in a match to emerge victorious. On the other hand, Hunted needs to survive until dawn, running down the set time or killing all the members of the Riders team members in the final Sudden Death minute, to win the match.

Players can earn double rewards throughout the week by playing the aforementioned Judgement Day Adversary Mode and even earn $300,000 by winning 3 rounds of the game.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes