What is the Caracara in GTA Online good for?

GTA Online’s new weekly update allows players to pick up Vapid Caracara as the Podium vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort this week.

The Caracara is a four-door 6x6 weaponized off-road pickup truck in GTA Online that was added with the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update in 2018.

With so many similar vehicles already existing in the game, one could wonder if it’s worth getting in 2022. That being said, let’s learn everything about the Vapid Caracara in GTA Online.

Everything to know about Vapid Caracara in GTA Online - Price, performance & more

The Vapid Caracara is one of the biggest off-road 6x6 pickup trucks in GTA Online. It was added to the game during the Target Assault Week event. Its visual appearance seems to be heavily based on the following real-life vehicles:

Ford F-150

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6

2016-present Nissan Titan

Ram Pickup

It has a bulky profile and its outer body comprises the following characteristics:

Front body:

Off-road front bumper

Tubular frames on the bumper’s borders

Sump guard to protect the front axle

Mesh Grill in the center consisting of various horizontal separations

The manufacturer icon on the center

Dual rectangular headlights within C-shaped light-units

Intake in the center of the hood

Side body:

Large black plastic fender arches over the wheels

Black trims around the side windows and the windshield

Body-colored mirror shells

Black door handles

Rear body:

Long truck bed

Plastic trim on the upper borders of the bed

Stretched tail lights

Plastic rear bumper

The license plate on a steel platform in the rear-center

It comes with the same interior layout as other SUVs in the game such as the Cavalcade. It comes with a primary color on its bodywork and a secondary color on its grille elements and springs.

On the performance side, it runs on an Inline-4 engine sporting four throttle bodies. Coupled with a five-speed gearbox, its engine powers the vehicle in a front-engine, all-wheel drivetrain. Players can purchase the Caracara from Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website for a price of $1,775,000.

The website describes the vehicle by stating:

“No one cares what you're like on the inside, money, and power are the most important things in life, and naked, sociopathic aggression is demonstrably the best way to get ahead in everything you do. Now you've taken all that on board, your choice of vehicle has already been made. Welcome to the Caracara: time to hop in and spread the word.”

Why players should pick up the Caracara in GTA Online in 2022

The Vapid Caracara boasts incredible off-road performance due to its 6x6 aerodynamics. With decent acceleration, it can reach a good top speed of 100.75 mph (162.14 km/h), which is not bad considering the size of the vehicle. It has a record lap time of 1:12.707, as tested by Broughy1322.

It is considered an improvised fighting off-road vehicle in the game, thanks to a powerful rear turret available on it. An independent player is needed to handle the the weapon system, which provides an excellent 360 degree angle of rotation. It can be used as a defensive weapon too and can help players hold their own against pursuing cars and helicopters.

Whether players want to use its machine gun or minigun, the off-road truck can be used as a getaway vehicle or for important heists and missions.

Rockstar Games has done a great job of keeping every vehicle different from each other. Although performance and usage are subjective to one’s experience, players can try their luck at the Lucky Wheel and get themselves a Vapid Caracara this week.

