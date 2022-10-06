This week's showroom cars in GTA Online (October 6 - 12, 2022)

GTA Online’s new weekly update is finally here, replacing old vehicles with new ones at both Simeon’s and Luxury Autos Showrooms. This week, players can visit any of either and check out cars from RUNE, Benefactor, Karin, Bravado, Ocelot, and Obey. Some of the automobiles are even on discount.

If you're looking to buy a new car this week, learning about all the options available at the GTA Online showrooms this week might help. The full list can be found below.

List of cars available in showrooms in GTA Online (October 6)

7) RUNE Cheburek

At number seven is RUNE Cheburek, a four-door budget sedan featured in GTA Online with the release of the Southern San Andreas Super Series update. Its visual appearance is inspired by the real-life VAZ-2101.

The RUNE Cheburek is powered by a high-revving but small inline-four engine coupled with a five-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. Players can easily power slide the vehicle due to its high torque. Gamers can visit the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom and get a Classic Black RUNE Cheburek at a discounted price of $72,500.

6) Benefactor Streiter

Next on the list is the Benefactor Streiter. It’s a four-door off-road station wagon that's been in GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. Its design is based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain 4x4².

This Benefactor car runs on a single-cam V8 engine combined with a six-speed gearbox in an all-wheel drivetrain. Its good stability allows players to travel on off-road terrain decently. A Classic Bright Orange Streiter is available for purchase at a discounted price of $350,000.

5) Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF is a two-seater sports liftback car added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. It's mainly inspired by the real-life sixth-generation Toyota Celica and Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205 and powered by an inline-six engine with a five-speed gearbox that powers the vehicle through an all-wheel drivetrain.

Similar to the Sultan Classic, this car boasts incredible acceleration and top speed. A Pearlescent White Calico GTF is available at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport for a discounted price of $1,047,375 - $1,396,500.

4) Bravado Banshee

A two-seater mid-size roadster featured in GTA Online, Bravado Banshee's visual design takes from the real-life second-generation Dodge Viper SR.

On the performance side, it runs on a massive 8.4-liter carbureted V8 engine with a five-speed gearbox through a rear-wheel drivetrain. The car can reach a staggering top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) and 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h) with HSW upgrades. A Matte Light Gray Banshee is available for purchase at Simeon’s showroom for $90,000.

3) Benefactor Glendale

At number three is the Benefactor Glendale. This one is a four-seater sedan introduced with the 'I’m Not a Hipster' Update. It’s inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz W114/W115 and powered by a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine and a five-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain.

Despite being a heavy car, it can still reach an impressive top speed of 107.00 mph (172.20 km/h) with good acceleration. A Metallic Black Glendale is available in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom for a minimum price of $200,000 - $150,000.

2) Ocelot Stromberg

The Ocelot Stromberg is a two-seater custom submersible sports car featured in the game with The Doomsday Heist update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the classic Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer and Ferrari 308.

This one is a unique vehicle in the game that can transition into submarine mode whenever players want. It boasts good performance both on land and underwater. This week, gamers can visit the Luxury Autos Showroom and get a Silver Ocelot Stromberg at a minimum price of $2,395,000 - $3,185,350.

1) Obey 10F

The brand-new Obey 10F takes the first spot. It’s a two-seater sports coupe that was only just added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Audi R8 (4S).

On the performance side, it runs on a powerful V12 engine with a seven-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It can reach a mind-boggling top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) on a full upgrade, as tested by Broughy1322. An Orange Obey 10F can be purchased from Luxury Autos for $1,675,000.

Rockstar Games has ensured the stock of these car showrooms stays fresh. Players can pick up any of the aforementioned vehicles this week and rule the streets of Los Santos.

