GTA Online player falls through the map but gets back up automatically

Glitches are a quirky part of GTA Online, recently demonstrated by a player who fell through the map but automatically got back up. The user later shared his excitement on Reddit, and the audience was equally amused.

Online games sometimes have unique glitches that can break the gameplay for many. Such was also the case when the Reddit user suffered a hilarious yet game-breaking glitch.

GTA Online receives new weekly updates. These glitches often come while exploring new territory. However, gamers usually try to make the best of the situation.

One GTA Online player landed in a precarious situation

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, Death2ubl shared a video clip of their GTA Online gameplay in which they suffered the glitch. In the clip, the player can be seen falling through the game’s map in his green-colored Declasse Scramjet vehicle.

The glitch made the land non-existent, due to which the user experienced falling through it while seeing all the mountains, trees, and other elements visible in the sky. The players used the Scramjet’s famous and powerful booster to get back on land and crash into the swimming pool of a house.

The whole situation looks hilarious, yet the existence of such a glitch in 2022 doesn’t feel right. Fans reacted equally to the post with their touches of humor.

One enthusiastic fan, RelativelyDank, wrote:

“Dude fell into an entirely different dimension and still managed to land in water.”

Another user, shaunnk, wrote:

“You took "leave the area" a little far.”

Adampoltorak89 commented:

“The scram jet really is a water magnet. Even if you go through the map, guess if it wasn't it would be like toreador.”

Following are some of the best fans’ reactions to the post

Rockstar Games always tries its best to fix such glitches with each weekly update and add new content.

New in GTA Online this week

GTA Online received a new update last week adding new Junk Energy Skydives activity to its open world. Players can look for Parachute Bags at Junk Energy-branded kiosks/cabins in Los Santos to start the new skydive challenge. They can earn additional GTA$ by completing all ten challenges every day.

Players can also get a free Orange Tech Demon Mask this month by playing the game and logging in. They can also earn double rewards by playing the following:

Turf Wars

Smuggler Sell Missions

Flight School Activities

Five new vehicles are also available in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Benefactor Dubsta in a Classic Blue color

Bravado Greenwood in a Classic Ice White color with Stripes livery

Übermacht Sentinel in a Matte Black paint job with CNT livery

Bravado Youga Classic in a Classic Midnight Silver with Surf’s up livery

Vapid Retinue Mk II with Vapid Classics livery

Luxury Autos Showroom also got new stock:

Dinka Jester RR

Pegassi Zentorno

Both vehicles are available with brand-new liveries and customizations. Players can also try their luck at the Lucky Wheel and get Übermacht SC1 at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Race enthusiasts can also try to finish in the Top 2 in Street Race Series three days in a row to get the Pegassi Infernus Classic as the Prize Ride.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Find Parachute Bags on rooftops and at Junk Energy kiosks. Parachute through checkpoints and stick the landing to earn GTA$ and a Junk Energy Chute Bag.



Plus, get the free Orange Tech Demon mask, 2X Rewards on Turf Wars, and more: Junk Energy SkydivesFind Parachute Bags on rooftops and at Junk Energy kiosks. Parachute through checkpoints and stick the landing to earn GTA$ and a Junk Energy Chute Bag.Plus, get the free Orange Tech Demon mask, 2X Rewards on Turf Wars, and more: rsg.ms/06610d2 Junk Energy Skydives Find Parachute Bags on rooftops and at Junk Energy kiosks. Parachute through checkpoints and stick the landing to earn GTA$ and a Junk Energy Chute Bag.Plus, get the free Orange Tech Demon mask, 2X Rewards on Turf Wars, and more: rsg.ms/06610d2 https://t.co/Soi6SU2IvN

Rockstar has done a great job keeping the weekly content updates fresh by introducing new activities and vehicles. Even though the game is riddled with bugs and glitches, it is still one of the best games where players can become the criminal kingpin.

