What to buy and what to avoid in GTA Online (September 29 - October 6, 2022)

GTA Online recently received a new weekly update, allowing players a fresh experience with its gameplay by offering many things to buy.

This week is all about vehicles as the game is providing players with an opportunity to grab some of them at amazing value. However, with so many options to choose from, one could wonder how to make a purchase decision.

With that being said, this article shares useful insights about what to buy and what to avoid in GTA Online.

Pegassi Zentorno is available for purchase in GTA Online this week

The Pegassi Zentorno is a two-door hypercar in GTA Online that was released as part of the High Life Update. Its visual appearance has taken inspiration from numerous real-life vehicles for different parts:

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento – Overall design

Lamborghini Veneno – Front fascia, greenhouse area, side vents, rear diffuser, and grille

2015 Acura NSX Concept – Headlights

Lamborghini Huracán – A-pillar

Lamborghini Aventador – Sides, tail lights

This makes it one of the best-looking cars in the game. When it comes to performance, the Zentorno is powered by a 6.8-liter V12 engine that is capable of producing 750HP. The said engine is coupled to a six-speed gearbox in an all-wheel drivetrain.

What makes the Zentorno the best purchase is its extremely responsive handling that allows players to take corners with relative ease, even at extremely high speeds. It has a lower suspension and better weight distribution, which further aids in maintaining grip while on the road.

Its top-notch acceleration and amazing top speed also make it one of the most competitive cars in the entire game, even faster than the Infernus and Cheetah. Players can purchase the Pegassi Zentorno from either Legendary Motorsport or Luxury Autos Showroom for a price of $725,000.

Players should avoid buying Bravado Youga Classic this week

The Bravado Youga Classic is a four-seater full-size civilian van in GTA Online that was released with the Bikers update in 2016. Its visual design seems to be directly inspired by the Ford Econoline (1969-1974) cargo van. It also looks quite similar to the Mystery Machine, the famous vehicle of the crime-fighting gang in the Scooby-Doo franchise.

Being the classic variant of the standard Youga van in the game, it has a bit more traditional styling in its visual appearance.

On the performance side, it is only powered by a single-cam Inline-4 engine with a five-speed gearbox that powers the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It suffers from sluggish acceleration and top speed due to its low-revving diesel engine.

Players won’t be able to do much about it when it comes to performance. Although the vehicle has some decent durability, it doesn’t provide much protection against most heavy collisions and gunfire.

A Classic-Midnight-Silver-painted Bravado Youga Classic is available this week in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom, where players can purchase it for a cost of $195,000. However, the van itself doesn’t provide any value apart from its visual appearance, which might not be suitable for every player.

Other vehicles to purchase in GTA Online this week

The following vehicles are available for purchase at a special price this week:

Benefactor Dubsta

Bravado Greenwood

Übermacht Sentinel

Vapid Retinue Mk II

Dinka Jester RR

Declasse Moonbeam Custom

Buckingham Swift

FH-1 Hunter

Dinka Jester Classic

RM-10 Bombushka

V-65 Molotok

Mammoth Tula

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

Buckingham Conada

Rockstar Games have done a great job in providing a variety of vehicles every week for players to pick. They have the freedom to pick any of the aforementioned models according to their preferences and usage.

