List of everything discounted in GTA Online this week (October 6 - 12, 2022)

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, once again allowing players to pick select items at amazing discounts throughout the week.

This time around, they can pick up Agencies and other clothing items at staggering discounted prices, along with several exciting vehicles. These include the likes of Bravado, Pegassi, Pfister, Emperor, Ocelot, and many more. With that being said, let’s take a look at everything that is available at a discounted price in GTA Online this week.

Complete list of all discounted GTA Online items available this week, starting from October 6

With the new update, GTA Online players can buy several items in the game and save money on each purchase. Here’s a list of the discounted items available throughout the week:

Agency - 40% off

Agency Property Modifications and Upgrades – 40% off

Music Studio Merchandise - 50% off

Pegassi Infernus – 50% off

RUNE Cheburek – 50% off

Bravado Banshee 900R – 50% off

Emperor Vectre – 40% off

Pfister Growler – 40% off

Ocelot Stromberg – 30% off

Karin Calico GTF – 30% off

Benefactor Streiter – 30% off

However, with so many items available at a discount, one might wonder what to purchase this week. With that said, let's talk about the recommended items to buy.

Top 5 items to purchase in GTA Online this week

5) Pfister Growler

At number five, it is the Pfister Growler. It’s a two-seater sports car that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. Inspired by the Porsche 718 Cayman, it is powered by a flat-6 engine in an RWD layout.

The car can reach a pretty good top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) with impressive acceleration power. Players can purchase it for the price of $976,200 - $732,150.

4) Emperor Vectre

Next on the list is Emperor Vectre, a two-seater sports car featured in GTA Online since the Los Santos Tuners update. It’s inspired by the Lexus RC F and powered by a low-burbling V8 engine in an AWD layout.

The Vectre is quite famous for its immense acceleration, which helps it reach an impressive top speed of 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h). It can be purchased this week for a price of $1,071,000 - $803,250.

3) RUNE Cheburek

At number three, it is the RUNE Cheburek. It’s a four-seater classic budget sedan that has been featured in the game since the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. Being inspired by the classic VAZ-2101, it runs on a small Inline-4 engine.

It is one of the best classic cars in the game to slide around corners without the need for any performance upgrades. Players can pick it up this week for a discounted price of $72,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Bravado Banshee 900R

Next on the list is the Bravado Banshee 900R, a two-seater wide-body version of Banshee that has been present in GTA Online since the January 2016 update. It is powered by a car-bureted V8 engine with single cams in an FR Layout.

It’s a huge performance improvement over the standard Banshee, making it competitive in the Superclass. Its increased acceleration helps it reach a maximum speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h). It is available at the discounted price of $282,500.

1) Pegassi Infernus

Finally, at number one, it is the Pegassi Infernus. It’s a two-seater supercar in the game, introduced first in Grand Theft Auto 3. It seems to be based on first-gen Lamborghini Murciélago and is powered by a 6-litre 610 HP engine.

It has a classic high performance that players can expect from it and can reach a staggering top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) with a full upgrade. It can be purchased for a discounted price of $220,000 this week.

Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.



Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 https://t.co/U3FG05ygEf

Rockstar Games have done a great job in introducing discounts on various items every week. It is the best time for players to pick up the aforementioned items and save huge amounts of money while hustling in the game.

