GTA Online weekly update adds new car and Judgement Day Adversary Mode: Halloween vehicles now available

The newest Adversary Mode called Judgement Day was recently added to GTA Online's latest event week, with the Obey 10F vehicle also being introduced alongside this week's update. The new Adversary Mode gives players a hefty 2x cash and RP bonus, so now is as good a time as any to try it out.

Meanwhile, with Halloween quickly approaching, Rockstar has made all Halloween vehicles in the game available starting today. Here is a comprehensive overview of everything available to GTA Online players this week.

GTA Online event week details for October 6 to 12, 2022

New Content

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- 10F ($1,675,000)

- Judgement Day Adv Mode

- Halloween Vehicles available



2x GTA$ & RP

- Judgement Day Adv

- Short Trips

- Treasure Chests & Hidden Caches

- Security Contracts



Log in unlock: War Mask



Unlock "Gray Vintage Frank" mask by completing Short Trips

New vehicle

Obey 10F ($1,675,000)

New Adversary Mode

Judgement Day

Halloween Vehicles are now available in-game.

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Ocelot Stromberg

Obey 10F

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Rune Cheburek

Benefactor Streiter

Karin Calico GTF

Bravado Banshee

Benefactor Glendale

Podium Vehicle

Vapid Caracara (resale value of $1,065,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Lampadati Casco (Top 4 in Los Santos Car Meet Races, 4 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

New Test Track Vehicles

Pegassi Infernus

Emperor Vectre

Pfister Growler

Time Trials

Time Trial - Mount Gordo

HSW Time Trial - Ron’s Wind Farm

RC Bandito Time Trial - La Fuente Blanca (Vinewood Hills)

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Casco (Top 4 in LS Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - Stromberg, 10F

Simeon's Showroom - Cheburek, Streiter, Calico GTF, Banshee, Glendale

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Judgement Day Adversary Mode

Short Trips

Treasure Chests and Hidden Caches

Security Contracts

Log-in unlock:

War Mask

Unlocked after completing Short Trips:

Gray Vintage Frank

Discounts

50% off on the following:

Pegassi Infernus ($220,000)

Banshee 900R ($282,500)

Rune Cheburek ($72,500)

Select The Contract clothing (Tops, Pants, Hats)

40% off on the following:

Pfister Growler ($732,150 - $976,200)

Emperor Vectre ($803,250 - $1,071,000)

Agencies (+renovations)

30% off on the following:

Karin Calico GTF ($1,047,375 - $1,396,500)

Ocelot Stromberg ($1,676,500 - $2,229,745)

Benefactor Streiter ($350,000)

New car and adversary mode added ahead of Halloween

With the Halloween season finally arriving in GTA Online, Rockstar has made Halloween Surprise vehicles available to players from this week onwards. This includes the Fränken Stange and the Lurcher, two unique Halloween-themed vehicles that are only available for purchase during the Halloween season.

The long-awaited Obey 10F from The Criminal Enterprises DLC has been added to the game as well, with a custom variant of this vehicle available in Luxury Autos. The new Judgement Day Adversary Mode offers 2x bonuses, along with Short Trips, Security Contracts, Treasure Chests, and Hidden Caches.

The Caracara and the Casco are this week's Podium and Prize Ride respectively, both of which are vehicles seldom offered in these positions. The Caracara has a good resale value of over $1 million, while the Casco is a cool-looking car that is a must-have for car collectors.

