GTA Online weekly update adds new car and Judgement Day Adversary Mode: Halloween vehicles now available

The newest Adversary Mode called Judgement Day was recently added to GTA Online's latest event week, with the Obey 10F vehicle also being introduced alongside this week's update. The new Adversary Mode gives players a hefty 2x cash and RP bonus, so now is as good a time as any to try it out.
Meanwhile, with Halloween quickly approaching, Rockstar has made all Halloween vehicles in the game available starting today. Here is a comprehensive overview of everything available to GTA Online players this week.
GTA Online event week details for October 6 to 12, 2022
New Content
New vehicle
- Obey 10F ($1,675,000)
New Adversary Mode
- Judgement Day
Halloween Vehicles are now available in-game.
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Ocelot Stromberg
- Obey 10F
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Rune Cheburek
- Benefactor Streiter
- Karin Calico GTF
- Bravado Banshee
- Benefactor Glendale
Podium Vehicle
- Vapid Caracara (resale value of $1,065,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Lampadati Casco (Top 4 in Los Santos Car Meet Races, 4 days in a row)
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
New Test Track Vehicles
- Pegassi Infernus
- Emperor Vectre
- Pfister Growler
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Mount Gordo
- HSW Time Trial - Ron’s Wind Farm
- RC Bandito Time Trial - La Fuente Blanca (Vinewood Hills)
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Judgement Day Adversary Mode
- Short Trips
- Treasure Chests and Hidden Caches
- Security Contracts
Log-in unlock:
- War Mask
Unlocked after completing Short Trips:
- Gray Vintage Frank
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Pegassi Infernus ($220,000)
- Banshee 900R ($282,500)
- Rune Cheburek ($72,500)
- Select The Contract clothing (Tops, Pants, Hats)
40% off on the following:
- Pfister Growler ($732,150 - $976,200)
- Emperor Vectre ($803,250 - $1,071,000)
- Agencies (+renovations)
30% off on the following:
- Karin Calico GTF ($1,047,375 - $1,396,500)
- Ocelot Stromberg ($1,676,500 - $2,229,745)
- Benefactor Streiter ($350,000)
New car and adversary mode added ahead of Halloween
With the Halloween season finally arriving in GTA Online, Rockstar has made Halloween Surprise vehicles available to players from this week onwards. This includes the Fränken Stange and the Lurcher, two unique Halloween-themed vehicles that are only available for purchase during the Halloween season.
The long-awaited Obey 10F from The Criminal Enterprises DLC has been added to the game as well, with a custom variant of this vehicle available in Luxury Autos. The new Judgement Day Adversary Mode offers 2x bonuses, along with Short Trips, Security Contracts, Treasure Chests, and Hidden Caches.
The Caracara and the Casco are this week's Podium and Prize Ride respectively, both of which are vehicles seldom offered in these positions. The Caracara has a good resale value of over $1 million, while the Casco is a cool-looking car that is a must-have for car collectors.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki