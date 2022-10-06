How to drift in GTA Online with low grip tires (2022)

GTA Online has been one of the best open-world multiplayer games of the past decade, and part of that success comes from the freedom it offers players.

The Rockstar Games title is filled with hundreds of different cars, each with unique handling characteristics that gamers can master. One such trick they love to do is drift their cars.

Drifting is a skill in which drivers maintain control of their cars while oversteering them, all while taking a corner. Although the type of car players use matters while drifting, they can also drift using low-grip tires.

GTA Online players can use vehicles with low-grip tires for drifting: A step-by-step guide

As seen in the YouTube video above by hella-flush, GTA Online players can drift low-grip cars by dumping clutch technique. This technique allows drivers to drift around corners and keep sliding for longer.

Here’s how to drift RWD (rear-wheel-drive) cars in GTA Online:

Keep the car in second gear or maintain a speed of between 20-40 mph Tap the handbrake and hold the accelerator again while counter-steering Repeat step 2 for longer drift possible

Here’s how to drift low-grip AWD (all-wheel-drive) cars in GTA Online:

Tap the handbrake repeatedly while holding the accelerator and take a turn maintaining control

With a bit of practice, players can master the technique and drift low-grip cars in the game. As mentioned, picking the right car for drifting is of utmost importance. Gamers need to choose a car that makes the drifting experience smoother.

Which is the best drift car in GTA Online?

Dinka RT3000 is considered one of the best drift cars in GTA Online. The 2-seater roadster has featured in the multiplayer title since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update and is heavily inspired by the visual appearance of the real-life Honda S2000.

Its basic design and sporty nature are the highlights of the tuner vehicle. The following main characteristics distinguish RT3000:

Central mesh grille at the front

Circular fog lamps

Black headlamp housings

Small amber indicators

Simplistic bonnet area

Upswept skirting area

Small mirror shells

Third brake lamp on the rear boot lid

Manufacturer emblem below the lid

Black tail lamp housings

Basic rear bumper featuring number plate

Regarding its performance, the Dinka RT3000 runs on an Inline-4 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox powering the entire vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts incredible acceleration and can reach a staggering top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) on a full upgrade, as tested by Broughy1322.

Although the vehicle suffers from a bit of poor traction and oversteer tendency, it’s best for drifting due to its precise steering. The Dinka RT3000’s characteristics make it easy for drivers to initiate a drift whenever possible. Players need to turn left and then right very quickly for the vehicle’s rear end to swing out, then oversteer to maintain control.

It also provides average protection from crash deformation on a complete upgrade, and even if it loses some body parts, it won’t affect the performance much.

Grand Theft Auto gamers can buy Dinka RT3000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,286,250 - $1,715,000.

Rockstar Games has done a great job in keeping the value of car culture alive by introducing so many tuner cars to the game. Players can master the drifting technique and show off their skills in Los Santos.

