GTA Online introduces new Judgement Day Adversary Mode (with 2x bonuses)

GTA Online players received a surprise with this week’s update as it introduced a brand new Judgement Day Adversary Mode.

In this Adversary Mode, players can team up as powerful Riders and take on a vulnerable group of Hunted while the latter tries to survive through dawn. It’s a new kill-or-be-killed type of mode in the game with which players can earn double rewards all week long.

Judgement Day arrives in GTA Online this Halloween month

Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.



Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 https://t.co/U3FG05ygEf

As seen in the Twitter post above, Rockstar Games introduced the month-long Halloween event on October 6 by adding a new Adversary Mode called Judgement Day. As mentioned above, players take on each other in two teams, Riders and Hunted, respectively.

Players on the Riders team will begin a search for Hunted on an LCC Sanctus while equipped with the following exclusive items:

Extra health

Extra speed

A Double Barrel Shotgun

Stone Hatchet

Riders will also have a lot of abilities, including thermal vision and heartbeat sense. When near their Sanctus, they will also get:

Health regeneration

The ability to deal increased damage

Players on the Hunted side will find weapons strewn across the map available to be picked up only by them. If one of their Hunted members falls, they can resurrect them by killing a Rider, though it won’t work in the game's final minute.

For an added challenge, the Hunted cannot come within breathing distance of a Rider, or they will catch fire. Hunted's task is to survive until dawn, either by staying alive till the time counter runs out or killing all the Riders in the final Sudden Death minute.

Rockstar described the new mode in its Newswire by stating:

“The end is nigh in Judgement Day, a new Adversary Mode that pits a small team of powerful Riders against a vulnerable group of Hunted in a kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario. The Hunted need only worry about surviving through dawn.”

Players will earn 2X GTA$ and RP for playing the new Judgement Day Adversary Mode this week, and a bonus of GTA$300,000 for winning three rounds. The bonus will be credited to the winning team’s balance within 72 hours of completion. Apart from the new mode, the update also introduced a brand new vehicle to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update.

Obey 10F finally arrived in GTA Online with the latest update

Obey 10F is a 2-door sports car, the design of which seems to be inspired by the following real-life cars:

Audi R8 (4S)

Lamborghini Gallardo

Porsche 992 GT3

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

The car also runs on a V12 engine with a 7-speed gearbox. It can reach a maximum speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) when fully upgraded, as tested by the famous Broughy1322.

Obey 10F is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $1,675,000.

That’s not all. Players can also get select items and vehicles at tremendous discounts in GTA Online this week. It is the best time to get in the Halloween mood in the game and hustle towards being the criminal kingpin of Los Santos.

