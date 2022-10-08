GTA Online player shows how to steal a tank from a griefer

GTA Online sometimes puts players up against griefers, and it looks like someone has finally found out how to turn the tables against them.

Significant-Job-2525 recently shared a video clip on Reddit showing how to steal a Rhino tank from the hands of a griefer in GTA Online. Fans loved the bravery of the player as they showed their reactions to the post.

A griefer can be described as someone who purposefully annoys others in the lobby and tries to eliminate them.

Player steals a Rhino tank from a griefer in GTA Online

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, Significant-Job-2525 stole a Rhino tank from a griefer in just 26 seconds. The video starts with the user riding a motorbike towards the latter, who on the other hand, seems to be on a rampage in the lobby.

Once nearby, the player stops the motorbike and shoots the Rhino tank with an EMP gun. It disables the tank's abilities for a moment, allowing him to take over the tank.

Once they get control of it, the player shoots the griefer with their vehicle; a perfect way to let them taste their own medicine.

Fans loved the heroic actions of the user and showed their appreciation in the most humourous way possible. One such user, ExpensivePractice164, wrote the following in a comment:

“Give this guy an award.”

Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to the Significant-Job-2525’s post:

It’s good to see such creativity from GTA Online players, especially almost a decade after its launch in 2013. Their love for the game is one of the reasons Rockstar Games heavily supports it by releasing weekly content updates.

Judgement Day arrives in GTA Online with this week’s update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.



Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 https://t.co/U3FG05ygEf

GTA Online’s new weekly update has just added a brand new Judgement Day, a new Halloween-themed Adversary Mode. Players can either be Riders or Hunted in this new kill-or-be-killed game mode.

This week, they can earn double the rewards by playing Judgement Day, and even earn $300,000 in-game by winning three rounds.

The update also added the much-awaited Obey 10F sports car to the game, which is now available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom.

Here’s a complete list of vehicles available at the car showrooms this week:

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Rune Cheburek

Benefactor Contender

Karin Calico GTF

Bravado Banshee

Benefactor Glendale

Luxury Autos Showroom

Obey 10F

Ocelot Stromberg

This week’s discounts are also enticing enough to be considered, which include the following items:

Agency – 40%

Agency Property Modifications and Upgrades – 40%

Music Studio Merchandise – 50%

Bravado Banshee 900R – 50%

Pegasi Hell – 50%

Rune Cheburek – 50%

Emperor Vectre – 40%

Benefactor Champion – 30%

Ocelot Stromberg – 30%

Karin Calico GTF – 30%

Apart from the above-mentioned additions, there’s plenty more for players to enjoy this week in the game as they celebrate Halloween GTA style this month.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes