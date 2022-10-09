GTA 4 remaster likely, according to insider information

According to noted Rockstar Games insider Matheusvictorbr, audiences will eventually see a remaster of Grand Theft Auto 4. During a conversation with XFire, the insider shared the possibility of the remastered game being part of a three-game bundle. This contradicts an earlier report where it was assumed the remaster was canceled.

Fans have been requesting a GTA 4 remaster, and it looks like it could be a reality, thanks to this valuable piece of information from an insider.

GTA 4 would revitalize the gameplay

Matheusvictorbr shared that the Grand Theft Auto IV remaster is in the works as planned and "will release eventually.” He also shared that the game will come in a bundle with two others, though he could not confirm those titles.

The developers may be planning for a complete edition of GTA 4 as a remaster, including both the add-on DLCS, the Ballad of Gay Tony, and the Los and the Damned.

Furthermore, Rockstar might be teasing something as the official social medial handle recently 'liked' a few notable old Twitter posts, including a few related to GTA 4. The following tweet, which was recently 'liked' by the company, was published on March 19, 2020, where the developers stated:

“Starting today, current owners of Grand Theft Auto IV or Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City on Steam will see their digital version updated to GTA IV: Complete Edition in their Steam library, which includes both titles.”

The company also 'liked' another old tweet about the game, dated September 19, 2011, which said:

“Anyone up for some late-night Grand Theft Auto IV on Xbox LIVE? We’re on for the next hour using the Gamertag GwRockstar3, send a request…”

One fascinating tweet that the developers recently 'liked' was related to the recent GTA trilogy, published on March 19, 2022. It read:

“Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition will also be available for purchase via the Rockstar Games Launcher and Steam on March 24th.”

The common feature between all old tweets is that they were all published on the 19th of the month. This raised speculation that Rockstar Games might announce something on October 19. Players are advised to take these speculations and leaks with a grain of salt until the developers confirm.

The hustle is ongoing in GTA Online, where Halloween celebrations are in full swing in the new Judgement Day Adversary Mode. Players can participate as either Rider or Hunted and earn double weekly rewards.

