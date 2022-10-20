GTA Online missable UFOs can now be photographed in latest background update

GTA Online received a brand new background update on October 19, which addresses the missable UFOs issue many gamers were facing.

According to a famous insider, Tez2, previously missable UFOs ((4th, 7th, and 9th) can now be photographed by everyone with the new update. There were earlier reports of various bugs preventing players from taking pictures of the said flying saucers. The background update also patched a variety of glitches and gave a glimpse of upcoming Podium Vehicles.

New background update now allows missable UFOs to be photographed in GTA Online

- Missable UFOs (4th, 7th, 9th) have been set to photographed for everyone as bugs prevented progress.

- Tuner Daily & UFO cycle code updated regularly

- Fixed an issue with modding the Caracara at MOC/Avenger

As seen in the Twitter post above, Tez2 reported the patch notes of the new background update for GTA Online. As per their findings, Missable UFOs 4th, 7th, and 9th have been "set to be photographed for everyone" as bugs prevented progress previously.

The update also sets the Tuner Daily and UFO cycle codes to be updated regularly. It also fixes an issue that players were experiencing while modding the Caracara at the Avenger and Mobile Operations Center.

GTA Online's new background update has also patched a lot of glitches present in the game. Here’s a complete list of the patch notes working on glitches:

Patched Sprint Race Merge and Facility dupe glitch

Patched glitch allowing Nightclub Source Goods Cooldown bypass

Patched glitch allowing Oppressor Mk II and Open Wheel Cars to be modified at Facility

Patched a dupe glitch involving the Heist Apartment Invite

- Patched Nightclub Source Goods Cooldown bypass glitch

- Patched glitch allowing Open Wheel Cars & Oppressor Mk2 to be modified at Facility

- Patched a dupe glitch involving Heist Apartment Invite

Some of the glitches mentioned above were present for a long time, and this update should have fixed them now. However, that’s not all, as the background update also gave a glimpse of upcoming vehicles such as Podium and Prize Ride.

Possible Podium Vehicles and Prize Ride coming to GTA Online, according to Tez2

Upcoming Prize Ride

- Viseris



Upcoming Podium Vehicles

- Comet SR

- Rebla GTS

- Baller ST

As seen in the tweet above, reliable insider Tez2 also shared possible upcoming cars in GTA Online for Podium vehicles and Prize Ride. Here’s a list of vehicles coming up as per his findings:

Upcoming Prize Ride

Lampadati Viseris

Upcoming Podium Vehicles

Pfister Comet SR

Übermacht Rebla GTS

Gallivanter Baller ST

Tez2 mentioned that the cars are not listed in any order, and the list doesn't include all the possible vehicles. Rockstar Games may have a number of different vehicles that it could add for Podium Vehicles and Prize Rides in the coming weeks.

The game is set to receive a new weekly content update anytime soon now. In the meantime, players can still take pictures of UFOs and send them to Omega to earn cash and RP.

