Top 5 showroom cars in GTA Online to purchase this week

The new weekly update in GTA Online has once again refreshed the vehicle catalog in both in-game car showrooms. Upon visiting them this week, players can find select automobiles, including Karin, Vapid, Outlaw, Lampadati, and more.

However, with so many options to choose from, one may wonder which car to buy. To help out such individuals, this article offers the five best GTA Online cars available at the two vehicle dealerships this week.

Top five showroom cars in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

5) Vapid Guardian

At number five is the Vapid Guardian. The four-door heavy-duty pick-up truck has been in GTA Online since the release of the Heists update. Its visual appearance seems to be inspired by the following trucks:

2004-present Ford F-650.

Chevrolet Kodiak/GMC Topkick

This vehicle is powered by a turbo diesel engine, with a six-speed gearbox powering the automobile in an all-wheel-drive layout. It has reasonable durability when it comes to gunshots and traffic collisions. Moreover, not only does this pick-up truck boast decent speed, but it also runs well on off-road terrain. A Classic Dark Steel Vapid Guardian is now obtainable at Simeon’s showroom for $375,000.

4) Nagasaki Outlaw

Next on the list is the Nagasaki Outlaw, a two-door exposed UTV included in GTA Online as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. Its visual appearance is based on the Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo.

On the performance side, it is powered by a flat-twin engine and a three-speed gearbox in a mid-engine, all-wheel-drive layout. It is one of the most proficient vehicles in an off-road environment due to its rock-crawler suspension and admirable handling. It’s a great pick for outdoorsy players. A Classic Silver Nagasaki Outlaw is available at a 40% discount for $760,800-$570,600.

3) Karin Kuruma

The Karin Kuruma is a four-seater mid-size compact sedan featured in GTA Online since the release of the Heists update. Its overall shape closely resembles the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a twin-cam straight-six engine combined with a six-speed gearbox through an all-wheel drivetrain. It boasts incredible acceleration that helps the car reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in the game for off-roading. It also doesn’t deform easily during a crash. A Mettalic Cream Karin Kuruma can currently be bought at Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for $95,000-$758,100.

2) Vapid Dominator GTT

Next on the list is the Vapid Dominator GTT. It’s a two-seater muscle car that has been in GTA Online since the Los Santos Tuners update. The design seems to be inspired by the following real-life cars:

1969–1970 Ford Mustang

1971-1973 Mustang

1973 Toyota Celica Liftback 2000 GT

On the performance side, it runs on a 7.4L 450cui Supercharged engine coupled with a four-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel-drive layout. It boasts excellent acceleration that helps the car reach its maximum speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) in just a matter of seconds. A Classic Blue Vapid Dominator GTT is available at a 30% discounted price of $854,000-$640,500 at Premium Deluxe Motorsport this week.

1) Lampadati Tigon

Finally, at number one is the Lampadati Tigon, a two-seater Supercar that was introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Summer Special update. It’s heavily based on the real-life De Tomaso P72 and the Lancia New Stratos concept car.

It runs on a powerful single-cam V8 engine that comes with a seven-speed gearbox in a rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain. It provides admirable overall performance with great acceleration and a staggering top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h). A Silver Lampadati Tigon with pink livery can now be purchased at the Luxury Autos Showroom this week for a price of $2,310,000.

Rockstar Games has ensured that this is the best time for players to pick up any of the aforementioned cars and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes