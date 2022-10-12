Top 5 military vehicles in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online has over hundreds of different vehicles in its catalog, including the military. They are specially modified to be used by military personnel.

These are categorized as Military Vehicle Class in the game. Each one of them has its own characteristics, making them unique from each other. They come pre-equipped with weaponry, which can be lethal most of the time.

With that being said, let’s look at the top five military vehicles available in GTA Online in 2022.

Top 5 GTA Online military vehicles – Price, performance, & more

5) TM-02 Khanjali

At number five, it is the TM-02 military armored tank that was introduced to GTA Online with the release of The Doomsday Heist update. It seems to be inspired by the PL-01 light tank.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a two-diesel engine which allows it to reach a maximum top speed of 42.00 mph (67.59 km/h). It excels in off-road capabilities as the tank has excellent traction and agility in taking quick turns.

With good durability and a Railgun cannon upgrade, it becomes a force to be reckoned with. Players can purchase it from Warstock Cache & Carry for a cost of $2,895,000 - $3,850,350.

4) Rhino Tank

Next on the list is the classic Rhino Tank. It’s another military tank that has been featured in GTA Online. Long-time fans can remember the vehicle in an instant. It has a close resemblance to the real-life German Leopard 2A4 tank.

On the performance side, it features a 1,500 HP turbine engine that can push the tank to move at a speed of 34 mph (55 km/h). Even though it is on the heavier side, it still has decent handling and good durability due to which it’s considered the most resistant military vehicle. Rhino comes equipped with a 120mm cannon which players can use to annihilate their enemies.

The Rhino Tank is available for purchase for a price of $1,500,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) Hydra

At number three, it is the beloved Hydra aircraft. The military VTOL jet was featured in GTA Online as a part of the Heists update. It is inspired by the British Aerospace Harrier II fighter jet.

It is powered by a single but powerful turbojet engine equipped with a reheat or afterburner. Hydra's VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) capabilities are second to none, making it the most sophisticated aircraft in the entire game.

It’s also the best-performing vehicle in combat due to its powerful rockets and heat-seeking missiles. Players can purchase the jet from Warstock Cache and Carry for a price of $3,000,000 - $3,990,000.

2) P-966 LAZER

Next on the list is the Jobuilt P-966 LAZER. It’s another military fighter jet in GTA Online, the design of which is heavily based on the F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft.

When it comes to performance, the jet runs on the same powerful turbojet engine that comes equipped with an afterburner. It’s one of the fastest military aircraft in the game due to its capability of reaching a maximum top speed of 195.00 mph (313.82 km/h) on a full upgrade.

The aircraft is a deadly weapon due to its weaponry, which includes dual explosive cannons and missiles. It is available for purchase from Warstock Cache & Carry for a cost of $6,500,000.

1) APC

HVY APC takes the first position in this list. The "APC" in its name stands for Armored Personnel Vehicle. It was added to the game with the Gunrunning update and its visual design resembles the Russian BRDM-2.

On the performance side, it is powered by a noisy diesel engine and performs mostly similarly to Insurgent Pick-Up. However, the area where the APC excels is the huge array of weaponry that comes with it. Players can use their cannon turrets, side machine guns, proximity mines, and even tow an Anti-Aircraft Trailer with it.

They can purchase the vehicle from Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,325,000 - $3,092,250.

Rockstar has done something incredible by introducing so many good military vehicles into the game. Players can pick up any of these and wreak havoc on the streets of Blaine County and Los Santos.

