GTA Online player makes a fitting tribute to NFS Underground

GTA Online is loved by many racing enthusiasts and it looks like someone has paid tribute to one of the best NFS titles of all time - Underground.

An enthusiastic player, TheMustangFanboi_98, recently shared a picture on Reddit recreating the iconic menu of the Need For Speed Underground video game. The title was released in 2003 but is still loved by fans around the globe due to the robust customization options and street race culture it offers.

NFS Underground Menu recreated in GTA Online

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, TheMustangFanboi_98 recreated the classic Honda Civic presumably by using the newly released Dinka Kanjo SJ two-door compact coupe in GTA Online.

In this custom image, a white-colored Dinka SJ can be seen in the Need For Speed Underground menu theme, pointing at the Honda Civic. Dinka SJ is the perfect car to resemble the latter due to its visual design being inspired by the real-life Honda Civic (EJ/EM) coupe.

The user also mentioned that the original post, posted on r/gtaonline, was deleted:

"Ouch, that is seriously weak, dude!" but in GTA Online (it got removed from r/gtaonline, so I thought I'd share it here instead)”

When somebody asked about the car's model in the picture, the player stated:

Fans loved seeing such a true-to-the-original recreation of the classic NFS menu and expressed their thoughts in the post's comment thread.

Here are some of the best comments that reflect fans' reactions to the creation:

When somebody mentioned how closely new in-game cars look to their real-life counterparts, TheMustangFanboi_98 shared some of the best ones:

C8 Corvette (Coquette D10)

’18 Civic Type-R (Sugoi)

Camaro ZL1 (Vigero ZX)

’97 Civic Type-R (Blista Kanjo)

The player also shared some honorable mentions in the list, by adding:

Mustang SVT Cobra R (Dominator ASP)

Mustang Boss 302 (Dominator GTT)

Celica GT-Four (Calico GTF)

It’s good to see such beautiful creations by fans, especially when Rockstar Games is still adding new vehicles to the game.

Obey 10F is now available for purchase in GTA Online

The recent weekly update has added the brand-new Obey 10F sports coupe to the open world of Grand Theft Auto Online. It’s inspired by the Audi R8 with some resemblance to the real-life Lamborghini Gallardo. Its rear bumper also seems to be based on the Porsche 992 GT3.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a powerful V12 engine with a seven-speed gearbox in the rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain. It can reach a maximum speed of 202.78 km/h (126.00 mph).

Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a cost of $1,675,000.

Apart from that, the game has also received a brand new Adversary Mode called Judgement Day. Players can participate in the fresh offering and earn double rewards until the next content update. They can also grab a new set of wheels from the available discounted ones this week.

With another weekly update just around the corner, car enthusiasts can expect some fresh content for the game.

