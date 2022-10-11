Recent hack may have compromised Social Club for GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online publisher Rockstar Games might be facing another security issue as per a new report.

According to reliable GTA insider Tez2, the Rockstar Games Social Club platform may have been compromised. A member, MCbcMC2005, reported on GTAForums that his Social Club crew and account were deleted due to a possible security breach at Rockstar Support.

Tez2 suggested that this might be possible since the 2K Customer Support service was also compromised some time ago. The original tweet has since been deleted.

After GTA 6 leak, hackers might now have access to Rockstar Support

A screenshot of the deleted tweet by Tez2 reporting the incident (Image via Tez2 on Twitter)

As seen in the aforementioned post, Tez2 brought the incident to light where MCbcMC2005's crew was stolen and his account deleted, supposedly by the hackers.

When the user’s account first got compromised, he contacted Rockstar Support regarding the same before his account was restored. However, it didn’t last long as the hackers once again compromised the user’s account by disabling the two-factor authentication before deleting it again.

The user shared the whole incident on GTAForums, sharing his frustration and pointing out a possible breach at Rockstar Support:

“Rockstar Support seems to ignore the issue and to me, it is very likely that there are still some major security holes in their systems which allow to take over any account and delete it. Just like that. And Rockstar will do nothing.”

He also emphasized the level of threat this imposes and warned all other players to be aware of the situation by stating:

“This is a major threat to everyone who wants to use Social Club. Security at Rockstar is laughable, not to mention their support. Not to mention the possible user data leaks - including yours.”

Tez2 @TezFunz2 Update: Rockstar Games crew message is a default message that appears upon promoting a crew member to a leader. I have since removed my previous tweet.



Will keep an eye on the situation. Update: Rockstar Games crew message is a default message that appears upon promoting a crew member to a leader. I have since removed my previous tweet.Will keep an eye on the situation.

Tez2, however, clarified the deleted tweet later by stating that the Rockstar Games crew message in the previous tweet is the default message that usually appears upon promoting a crew member to a leader.

Nick @GhillieYT Rockstar has a massive exploit on their hands. Someone is stealing social club accounts through Rockstar Support bypassing 2FA and deleting crews. Just had both my crews wiped this morning by it. @RockstarSupport Fix this! Rockstar has a massive exploit on their hands. Someone is stealing social club accounts through Rockstar Support bypassing 2FA and deleting crews. Just had both my crews wiped this morning by it. @RockstarSupport Fix this!

It appears that popular YouTuber Nick also suffered a similar fate. In a recent tweet, he reported that two of his Social Club crews had been wiped out as well. He suggested that someone is stealing players’ Social Club accounts through Rockstar Support and bypassing two-factor authentication.

This is huge news as Rockstar recently suffered a security breach when hackers leaked the early build of the highly-anticipated GTA 6 over the internet.

Rockstar Games haven’t confirmed any such incident at the time of writing this article. But if these reports are believed to be true, fans can expect more official information from the game publisher any time soon.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes