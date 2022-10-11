Lining up GTA 5 map coordinates shows how big GTA 6 map can be

Fans are eager to know any details related to GTA 6. While Rockstar Games is yet to release official information, a player has created a concept map for the title.

An enthusiastic fan, Church of GTA, recently shared a post on Reddit sharing how big the upcoming title's map can be. They lined up GTA 5's map with the leaked coordinates for the upcoming Vice City map, estimating its potential size. This has resulted in a huge possible area of what fans can expect from it.

The upcoming game is reportedly set to take place in the iconic Vice City once again, and fans can’t wait to see its modern recreation.

GTA 6's map might be bigger than Los Santos and Blaine County

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, the user posted the GTA 5 map but with the added coordinates from the leaked GTA 6 map. They called the project:

“GTA VI – Vice City Mapping Project”

The map looks quite big and gives a rough idea about its possible size. It contains all the landmarks that are expected to be present in the upcoming game, including:

Ocean Beach

Port

Rockridge

Crandon Park Tennis Center

Airport

I97

Homestead

Keys House

Cell Towers

Lighthouse

Shack/Shed

Port Gellhorn Racetrack

Port Gellhorn Trailer/Pool

Industrial

Hanks Waffle Diner

Hotel

Backalley

Mamba’s Stadium

Nightclub

Tennis Courts

Metro Station

The user also gave credit to the community for their knowledge with the help of which they were able to create the map. They stated:

“This map was developed with the joint knowledge discovered by the GTA Mapping community.”

Fans were blown away after seeing how large the map can be and showed their reactions to it by commenting on the post. Here are some of the best fan reactions that were shared:

It’s good to see fans' love and expectations from the upcoming title in the series. The recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks gave an early glimpse of the game, showcasing several potential features that fans can expect from it.

As per the leaks, it seems that the game is indeed set to return to fan-requested Vice City. They also showed two playable protagonists, one of them being female. Players can also expect a new Weapon Wheel and the ability to pick up weaponry from the ground.

A previous report by the famous Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier also mentioned the same setting and a female Latina protagonist. The game's story will likely be based on the infamous robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

He also suggested that the next title in the series might have an ever-changing map that developers will expand over time by adding more missions and cities. The interiors will reportedly be more focused on this time around, and fans can expect a quality map over quantity.

With rumors of an announcement on the horizon, fans can expect an official confirmation or details about the game soon.

Until then, they can enjoy their hustle in Grand Theft Auto Online and celebrate Halloween by playing the new Judgement Day Adversary Mode. They can also purchase the recently released Obey 10F sports car and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

